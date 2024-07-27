Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  LKP Finance Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 7.01% YOY

LKP Finance Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 7.01% YOY

Livemint

LKP Finance Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 80.13% YoY & profit decreased by 7.01% YoY

LKP Finance Q1 Results Live

LKP Finance Q1 Results Live : LKP Finance declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 80.13% & the profit decreased by 7.01% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 25.12% and the profit increased by 35.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 72.58% q-o-q & decreased by 37.97% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The operating income was up by 130.01% q-o-q & decreased by 84.32% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 10.75 for Q1 which decreased by 7.01% Y-o-Y.

LKP Finance has delivered 1.07% return in the last 1 week, -27.44% return in last 6 months and -20.36% YTD return.

Currently the LKP Finance has a market cap of 226.17 Cr and 52wk high/low of 269 & 88.43 respectively.

LKP Finance Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3.282.62+25.12%16.52-80.13%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.652.36-72.58%1.04-37.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01+2.08%0.01+68.97%
Total Operating Expense0.9910.26-90.36%1.9-47.9%
Operating Income2.29-7.64+130.01%14.62-84.32%
Net Income Before Taxes18.5411.91+55.75%18.06+2.64%
Net Income13.5110+35.15%14.53-7.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.7511.62-7.52%11.56-7.01%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹13.51Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹3.28Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.