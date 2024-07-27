LKP Finance Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 7.01% YOY

LKP Finance Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 80.13% YoY & profit decreased by 7.01% YoY

LKP Finance Q1 Results Live : LKP Finance declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 80.13% & the profit decreased by 7.01% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 25.12% and the profit increased by 35.15%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 72.58% q-o-q & decreased by 37.97% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The operating income was up by 130.01% q-o-q & decreased by 84.32% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹10.75 for Q1 which decreased by 7.01% Y-o-Y.

LKP Finance has delivered 1.07% return in the last 1 week, -27.44% return in last 6 months and -20.36% YTD return.

Currently the LKP Finance has a market cap of ₹226.17 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹269 & ₹88.43 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LKP Finance Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3.28 2.62 +25.12% 16.52 -80.13% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.65 2.36 -72.58% 1.04 -37.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 +2.08% 0.01 +68.97% Total Operating Expense 0.99 10.26 -90.36% 1.9 -47.9% Operating Income 2.29 -7.64 +130.01% 14.62 -84.32% Net Income Before Taxes 18.54 11.91 +55.75% 18.06 +2.64% Net Income 13.51 10 +35.15% 14.53 -7.01% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.75 11.62 -7.52% 11.56 -7.01%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹13.51Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹3.28Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar