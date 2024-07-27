LKP Finance Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 7.01% YOY

LKP Finance Q1 Results Live : LKP Finance declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 80.13% & the profit decreased by 7.01% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 25.12% and the profit increased by 35.15%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 72.58% q-o-q & decreased by 37.97% Y-o-Y.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The operating income was up by 130.01% q-o-q & decreased by 84.32% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹10.75 for Q1 which decreased by 7.01% Y-o-Y.
LKP Finance has delivered 1.07% return in the last 1 week, -27.44% return in last 6 months and -20.36% YTD return.
Currently the LKP Finance has a market cap of ₹226.17 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹269 & ₹88.43 respectively.
LKP Finance Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3.28
|2.62
|+25.12%
|16.52
|-80.13%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.65
|2.36
|-72.58%
|1.04
|-37.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.01
|+2.08%
|0.01
|+68.97%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.99
|10.26
|-90.36%
|1.9
|-47.9%
|Operating Income
|2.29
|-7.64
|+130.01%
|14.62
|-84.32%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|18.54
|11.91
|+55.75%
|18.06
|+2.64%
|Net Income
|13.51
|10
|+35.15%
|14.53
|-7.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.75
|11.62
|-7.52%
|11.56
|-7.01%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹13.51Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹3.28Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar