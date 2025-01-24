LKP Finance Q3 Results 2025:LKP Finance declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant downturn for the financial services firm. The company's topline revenue decreased by 35.39% year-over-year, while it reported a loss of ₹10.84 crore. This contrasts sharply with the profit of ₹15.41 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, LKP Finance's revenue also saw a decline of 26.64%. The increase in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which rose by 28.57% quarter-over-quarter, highlights the challenges faced by the firm, though these expenses decreased by 16.49% year-over-year.

LKP Finance Q3 Results

The operating income for LKP Finance was also under pressure, down by 17.06% compared to the previous quarter and a staggering 61.49% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) plummeted to ₹-8.88 for Q3, marking a drastic decrease of 183.54% year-over-year.

LKP Finance has managed to deliver a 5.36% return over the past week, alongside a 29.51% return in the last six months and a 9.67% year-to-date return. This offers a glimmer of hope amidst a challenging quarter.

As of now, LKP Finance holds a market capitalization of ₹292.91 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹269 and a low of ₹119.8, indicating volatility in its stock performance.

LKP Finance Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3.25 4.43 -26.64% 5.03 -35.39% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.81 0.63 +28.57% 0.97 -16.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.02 0.01 +100% 0.01 +100% Total Operating Expense 0.77 1.44 -46.53% -1.4 +155% Operating Income 2.48 2.99 -17.06% 6.44 -61.49% Net Income Before Taxes -14.52 17.47 -183.11% 19.92 -172.89% Net Income -10.84 17.41 -162.26% 15.41 -170.34% Diluted Normalized EPS -8.88 14.09 -163.02% 10.63 -183.54%