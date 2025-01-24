LKP Finance Q3 results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: loss at ₹10.84Cr, Revenue decreased by 35.39% YoY

LKP Finance Q3 results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 35.39% YoY & loss at 10.84Cr

LKP Finance Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025

LKP Finance Q3 Results 2025:LKP Finance declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant downturn for the financial services firm. The company's topline revenue decreased by 35.39% year-over-year, while it reported a loss of 10.84 crore. This contrasts sharply with the profit of 15.41 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, LKP Finance's revenue also saw a decline of 26.64%. The increase in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which rose by 28.57% quarter-over-quarter, highlights the challenges faced by the firm, though these expenses decreased by 16.49% year-over-year.

LKP Finance Q3 Results

The operating income for LKP Finance was also under pressure, down by 17.06% compared to the previous quarter and a staggering 61.49% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) plummeted to -8.88 for Q3, marking a drastic decrease of 183.54% year-over-year.

LKP Finance has managed to deliver a 5.36% return over the past week, alongside a 29.51% return in the last six months and a 9.67% year-to-date return. This offers a glimmer of hope amidst a challenging quarter.

As of now, LKP Finance holds a market capitalization of 292.91 crore, with a 52-week high of 269 and a low of 119.8, indicating volatility in its stock performance.

LKP Finance Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3.254.43-26.64%5.03-35.39%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.810.63+28.57%0.97-16.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.01+100%0.01+100%
Total Operating Expense0.771.44-46.53%-1.4+155%
Operating Income2.482.99-17.06%6.44-61.49%
Net Income Before Taxes-14.5217.47-183.11%19.92-172.89%
Net Income-10.8417.41-162.26%15.41-170.34%
Diluted Normalized EPS-8.8814.09-163.02%10.63-183.54%
FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-10.84Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹3.25Cr

