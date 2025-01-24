LKP Finance Q3 results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: loss at ₹10.84Cr, Revenue decreased by 35.39% YoY

LKP Finance Q3 Results 2025:LKP Finance declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant downturn for the financial services firm. The company's topline revenue decreased by 35.39% year-over-year, while it reported a loss of ₹10.84 crore. This contrasts sharply with the profit of ₹15.41 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, LKP Finance's revenue also saw a decline of 26.64%. The increase in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which rose by 28.57% quarter-over-quarter, highlights the challenges faced by the firm, though these expenses decreased by 16.49% year-over-year.
The operating income for LKP Finance was also under pressure, down by 17.06% compared to the previous quarter and a staggering 61.49% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) plummeted to ₹-8.88 for Q3, marking a drastic decrease of 183.54% year-over-year.
LKP Finance has managed to deliver a 5.36% return over the past week, alongside a 29.51% return in the last six months and a 9.67% year-to-date return. This offers a glimmer of hope amidst a challenging quarter.
As of now, LKP Finance holds a market capitalization of ₹292.91 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹269 and a low of ₹119.8, indicating volatility in its stock performance.
LKP Finance Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3.25
|4.43
|-26.64%
|5.03
|-35.39%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.81
|0.63
|+28.57%
|0.97
|-16.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.02
|0.01
|+100%
|0.01
|+100%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.77
|1.44
|-46.53%
|-1.4
|+155%
|Operating Income
|2.48
|2.99
|-17.06%
|6.44
|-61.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-14.52
|17.47
|-183.11%
|19.92
|-172.89%
|Net Income
|-10.84
|17.41
|-162.26%
|15.41
|-170.34%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-8.88
|14.09
|-163.02%
|10.63
|-183.54%
