LKP Securities Q4 results : profit at ₹5.57Cr, Revenue increased by 88.61% YoY

LKP Securities Q4 results : Revenue increased by 88.61% YoY & profit at ₹ 5.57Cr

LKP Securities Q4 Results Live : LKP Securities declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 88.61% & the profit came at ₹5.57cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that LKP Securities had declared a loss of ₹0.23cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 34.2%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.76% q-o-q & increased by 10.77% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 147.15% q-o-q & increased by 2970.65% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.7 for Q4 which increased by 15701.33% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LKP Securities has delivered 7.73% return in the last 1 week, 48.83% return in the last 6 months and 20.24% YTD return.

Currently, LKP Securities has a market cap of ₹160.57 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹25 & ₹10 respectively.

LKP Securities Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 32.78 24.43 +34.2% 17.38 +88.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.02 9.09 -0.76% 8.14 +10.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.07 1.11 -3.16% 0.93 +14.65% Total Operating Expense 22.73 20.36 +11.64% 17.73 +28.18% Operating Income 10.05 4.07 +147.15% -0.35 +2970.65% Net Income Before Taxes 8.73 2.35 +272.38% -0.31 +2948.47% Net Income 5.57 1.59 +249.08% -0.23 +2502.11% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.7 0.2 +247.49% -0 +15701.33%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.57Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹32.78Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!