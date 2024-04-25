Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  LKP Securities Q4 results : profit at 5.57Cr, Revenue increased by 88.61% YoY

LKP Securities Q4 results : profit at ₹5.57Cr, Revenue increased by 88.61% YoY

Livemint

LKP Securities Q4 results : Revenue increased by 88.61% YoY & profit at 5.57Cr

LKP Securities Q4 Results Live

LKP Securities Q4 Results Live : LKP Securities declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 88.61% & the profit came at 5.57cr.

It is noteworthy that LKP Securities had declared a loss of 0.23cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 34.2%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.76% q-o-q & increased by 10.77% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 147.15% q-o-q & increased by 2970.65% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.7 for Q4 which increased by 15701.33% Y-o-Y.

LKP Securities has delivered 7.73% return in the last 1 week, 48.83% return in the last 6 months and 20.24% YTD return.

Currently, LKP Securities has a market cap of 160.57 Cr and 52wk high/low of 25 & 10 respectively.

LKP Securities Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue32.7824.43+34.2%17.38+88.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9.029.09-0.76%8.14+10.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.071.11-3.16%0.93+14.65%
Total Operating Expense22.7320.36+11.64%17.73+28.18%
Operating Income10.054.07+147.15%-0.35+2970.65%
Net Income Before Taxes8.732.35+272.38%-0.31+2948.47%
Net Income5.571.59+249.08%-0.23+2502.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.70.2+247.49%-0+15701.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.57Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹32.78Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

