LKP Securities Q4 results : profit at ₹5.57Cr, Revenue increased by 88.61% YoY

LKP Securities Q4 Results Live : LKP Securities declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 88.61% & the profit came at ₹5.57cr.
It is noteworthy that LKP Securities had declared a loss of ₹0.23cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 34.2%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.76% q-o-q & increased by 10.77% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 147.15% q-o-q & increased by 2970.65% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.7 for Q4 which increased by 15701.33% Y-o-Y.
LKP Securities has delivered 7.73% return in the last 1 week, 48.83% return in the last 6 months and 20.24% YTD return.
Currently, LKP Securities has a market cap of ₹160.57 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹25 & ₹10 respectively.
LKP Securities Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|32.78
|24.43
|+34.2%
|17.38
|+88.61%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9.02
|9.09
|-0.76%
|8.14
|+10.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.07
|1.11
|-3.16%
|0.93
|+14.65%
|Total Operating Expense
|22.73
|20.36
|+11.64%
|17.73
|+28.18%
|Operating Income
|10.05
|4.07
|+147.15%
|-0.35
|+2970.65%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8.73
|2.35
|+272.38%
|-0.31
|+2948.47%
|Net Income
|5.57
|1.59
|+249.08%
|-0.23
|+2502.11%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.7
|0.2
|+247.49%
|-0
|+15701.33%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.57Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹32.78Cr
