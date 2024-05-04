Lloyds Metals & Energy Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2.92% YOY

Lloyds Metals & Energy Q4 Results Live : Lloyds Metals & Energy declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline increased by 77.38% & the profit increased by 2.92% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 18.65% and the profit decreased by 16.47%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 26.09% q-o-q & increased by 2621.17% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 2.06% q-o-q & increased by 180.17% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.45 for Q4 which decreased by 8.15% Y-o-Y. Lloyds Metals & Energy has delivered 1.1% return in the last 1 week, 41.18% return in the last 6 months, and 23.24% YTD return.

Currently, Lloyds Metals & Energy has a market cap of ₹37334.23 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹750 & ₹492 respectively. As of 04 May, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 04 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1554.29 1910.53 -18.65% 876.25 +77.38% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 643.83 871.08 -26.09% 23.66 +2621.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.52 14.7 +12.38% 6.83 +141.87% Total Operating Expense 1112.4 1477.57 -24.71% 718.53 +54.82% Operating Income 441.89 432.96 +2.06% 157.72 +180.17% Net Income Before Taxes 447.63 444.19 +0.77% 159.9 +179.94% Net Income 276.91 331.5 -16.47% 269.06 +2.92% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.45 6.51 -16.28% 5.93 -8.15%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹276.91Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1554.29Cr

