Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Lloyds Metals & Energy Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2.92% YOY

Lloyds Metals & Energy Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2.92% YOY

Livemint

Lloyds Metals & Energy Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 77.38% YoY & profit increased by 2.92% YoY

Lloyds Metals & Energy Q4 Results Live

Lloyds Metals & Energy Q4 Results Live : Lloyds Metals & Energy declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline increased by 77.38% & the profit increased by 2.92% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 18.65% and the profit decreased by 16.47%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 26.09% q-o-q & increased by 2621.17% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 2.06% q-o-q & increased by 180.17% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.45 for Q4 which decreased by 8.15% Y-o-Y. Lloyds Metals & Energy has delivered 1.1% return in the last 1 week, 41.18% return in the last 6 months, and 23.24% YTD return.

Currently, Lloyds Metals & Energy has a market cap of 37334.23 Cr and 52wk high/low of 750 & 492 respectively. As of 04 May, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 04 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1554.291910.53-18.65%876.25+77.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total643.83871.08-26.09%23.66+2621.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.5214.7+12.38%6.83+141.87%
Total Operating Expense1112.41477.57-24.71%718.53+54.82%
Operating Income441.89432.96+2.06%157.72+180.17%
Net Income Before Taxes447.63444.19+0.77%159.9+179.94%
Net Income276.91331.5-16.47%269.06+2.92%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.456.51-16.28%5.93-8.15%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹276.91Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1554.29Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.