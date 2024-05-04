Lloyds Metals & Energy Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2.92% YOY

Lloyds Metals & Energy Q4 Results Live : Lloyds Metals & Energy declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline increased by 77.38% & the profit increased by 2.92% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 18.65% and the profit decreased by 16.47%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 26.09% q-o-q & increased by 2621.17% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 2.06% q-o-q & increased by 180.17% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.45 for Q4 which decreased by 8.15% Y-o-Y. Lloyds Metals & Energy has delivered 1.1% return in the last 1 week, 41.18% return in the last 6 months, and 23.24% YTD return.
Currently, Lloyds Metals & Energy has a market cap of ₹37334.23 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹750 & ₹492 respectively. As of 04 May, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 04 May, 2024, was to Buy.
Lloyds Metals & Energy Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1554.29
|1910.53
|-18.65%
|876.25
|+77.38%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|643.83
|871.08
|-26.09%
|23.66
|+2621.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.52
|14.7
|+12.38%
|6.83
|+141.87%
|Total Operating Expense
|1112.4
|1477.57
|-24.71%
|718.53
|+54.82%
|Operating Income
|441.89
|432.96
|+2.06%
|157.72
|+180.17%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|447.63
|444.19
|+0.77%
|159.9
|+179.94%
|Net Income
|276.91
|331.5
|-16.47%
|269.06
|+2.92%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.45
|6.51
|-16.28%
|5.93
|-8.15%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹276.91Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1554.29Cr
