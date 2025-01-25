Lmw Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 80.46% YOY, profit at ₹19.3 crore and revenue at ₹766.43 crore

Published25 Jan 2025, 11:51 AM IST
Lmw Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025

Lmw Q3 Results 2025:On 25 January 2025, Lmw declared their Q3 results, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The topline decreased by 36.87% year-over-year, leading to a profit of 19.3 crore, which marks an 80.46% drop compared to the same period last year. The revenue for the quarter stood at 766.43 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Lmw experienced a slight decline in revenue by 0.33% and a more pronounced profit decrease of 21.1%. Despite this, the Selling, General, and Administrative expenses showed some improvement, decreasing by 8.63% quarter-over-quarter and 9.82% year-over-year.

The operating income, however, showcased some resilience, climbing by 68.37% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, although it still reflects a staggering decrease of 92.68% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 18.06, reflecting an 80.47% decrease year-over-year.

Lmw has experienced a -0.98% return over the past week, with a 3.95% return over the last six months, and an overall decline of -8.33% year-to-date. Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of 17,308.86 crore with a 52-week high of 19,199.95 and a low of 12,984.20.

As of the latest analysis on 25 January 2025, out of two analysts covering the company, one has issued a 'Strong Sell' rating while the other has given a 'Hold' rating, indicating a cautious outlook for Lmw in the near term.

Lmw Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue766.43768.99-0.33%1213.97-36.87%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total93.14101.94-8.63%103.28-9.82%
Depreciation/ Amortization28.8428.14+2.49%23.34+23.56%
Total Operating Expense759.51764.88-0.7%1119.45-32.15%
Operating Income6.924.11+68.37%94.52-92.68%
Net Income Before Taxes39.8833.8+17.99%125.27-68.16%
Net Income19.324.46-21.1%98.77-80.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS18.0622.9-21.14%92.46-80.47%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹19.3Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹766.43Cr

First Published:25 Jan 2025, 11:51 AM IST
