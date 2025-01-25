Lmw Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 80.46% YOY, profit at ₹19.3 crore and revenue at ₹766.43 crore

Lmw Q3 Results 2025:On 25 January 2025, Lmw declared their Q3 results, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The topline decreased by 36.87% year-over-year, leading to a profit of ₹19.3 crore, which marks an 80.46% drop compared to the same period last year. The revenue for the quarter stood at ₹766.43 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Lmw experienced a slight decline in revenue by 0.33% and a more pronounced profit decrease of 21.1%. Despite this, the Selling, General, and Administrative expenses showed some improvement, decreasing by 8.63% quarter-over-quarter and 9.82% year-over-year.
The operating income, however, showcased some resilience, climbing by 68.37% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, although it still reflects a staggering decrease of 92.68% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹18.06, reflecting an 80.47% decrease year-over-year.
Lmw has experienced a -0.98% return over the past week, with a 3.95% return over the last six months, and an overall decline of -8.33% year-to-date. Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹17,308.86 crore with a 52-week high of ₹19,199.95 and a low of ₹12,984.20.
As of the latest analysis on 25 January 2025, out of two analysts covering the company, one has issued a 'Strong Sell' rating while the other has given a 'Hold' rating, indicating a cautious outlook for Lmw in the near term.
Lmw Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|766.43
|768.99
|-0.33%
|1213.97
|-36.87%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|93.14
|101.94
|-8.63%
|103.28
|-9.82%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|28.84
|28.14
|+2.49%
|23.34
|+23.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|759.51
|764.88
|-0.7%
|1119.45
|-32.15%
|Operating Income
|6.92
|4.11
|+68.37%
|94.52
|-92.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|39.88
|33.8
|+17.99%
|125.27
|-68.16%
|Net Income
|19.3
|24.46
|-21.1%
|98.77
|-80.46%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|18.06
|22.9
|-21.14%
|92.46
|-80.47%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹19.3Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹766.43Cr