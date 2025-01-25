Lmw Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 80.46% YOY, profit at ₹19.3 crore and revenue at ₹766.43 crore

Lmw Q3 Results 2025:On 25 January 2025, Lmw declared their Q3 results, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The topline decreased by 36.87% year-over-year, leading to a profit of ₹19.3 crore, which marks an 80.46% drop compared to the same period last year. The revenue for the quarter stood at ₹766.43 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Lmw experienced a slight decline in revenue by 0.33% and a more pronounced profit decrease of 21.1%. Despite this, the Selling, General, and Administrative expenses showed some improvement, decreasing by 8.63% quarter-over-quarter and 9.82% year-over-year.

The operating income, however, showcased some resilience, climbing by 68.37% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, although it still reflects a staggering decrease of 92.68% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹18.06, reflecting an 80.47% decrease year-over-year.

Lmw has experienced a -0.98% return over the past week, with a 3.95% return over the last six months, and an overall decline of -8.33% year-to-date. Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹17,308.86 crore with a 52-week high of ₹19,199.95 and a low of ₹12,984.20.

As of the latest analysis on 25 January 2025, out of two analysts covering the company, one has issued a 'Strong Sell' rating while the other has given a 'Hold' rating, indicating a cautious outlook for Lmw in the near term.

Lmw Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 766.43 768.99 -0.33% 1213.97 -36.87% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 93.14 101.94 -8.63% 103.28 -9.82% Depreciation/ Amortization 28.84 28.14 +2.49% 23.34 +23.56% Total Operating Expense 759.51 764.88 -0.7% 1119.45 -32.15% Operating Income 6.92 4.11 +68.37% 94.52 -92.68% Net Income Before Taxes 39.88 33.8 +17.99% 125.27 -68.16% Net Income 19.3 24.46 -21.1% 98.77 -80.46% Diluted Normalized EPS 18.06 22.9 -21.14% 92.46 -80.47%

