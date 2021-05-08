Loan collections to slow down due to lockdowns in Kerala, Tamil Nadu: CSB

“I feel that we can fully focus on growth in FY22 without any baggage of the past. Gold loans, two-wheeler loans, agri loans, MSMEs and SMEs will continue to be in the main focus. Revised structure and policies are in place for SME vertical and the focus will be on select segments, customer priorities and value proposition. Retail team will be working on improved product offerings and the related process framework with due focus on customer acquisition," said C.V. Rajendran, managing director and chief executive of CSB Bank Ltd.