Lodha, DLF drive towards ₹20,000 crore sales goal amid divergent Q2 profits

Lodha sees jump in revenue, profit; DLF's profit fall though sales run continues to be steady in FY26. Both developers aim to cross 20,000 crore sales each this year

Madhurima Nandy
Updated30 Oct 2025, 11:36 PM IST
Signage for Lodha Developers Ltd. is seen on the exterior of one of the company's developments in Mumbai, India, on Monday, April 24, 2017. Lodha, one of India's largest property developers, will resume marketing apartments in the 75-story Trump Tower Mumbai development in the next few months, said Managing Director Abhishek Lodha. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
Lodha Developers Ltd has clocked an 86.6% jump in net profit to 789.8 crore in the July-September quarter, compared to 423.1 crore in the corresponding year-ago period.
The Mumbai-based developer on Thursday said that its revenue from operations jumped 44.6% to 3,798.5 crore during the period, due to higher sales and construction activity. Beyond Mumbai, Lodha also operates in Pune and Bengaluru.

Lodha rides project momentum

In the second quarter, the developer secured 4,570 crore of pre-sales. So far, in 2025-26, Lodha's total pre-sales is at 9,020 crore.

“We have already achieved around 43% of our FY26 pre-sales target of 21,000 crore. Our business continues to perform strongly and remains firmly on track to deliver the full-year guidance,” Sushil Kumar Modi, executive director-finance, Lodha Group, told Mint.

Lodha has lined up a robust launch pipeline of projects worth 14,000 crore in the second half of FY26. The projects will be launched across all three cities in which it operates.
“Approximately one-third of our business contribution will come from markets outside Mumbai—a significant expansion driven by new geographies. For instance, Bengaluru, which contributed around 730 crore in pre-sales in FY25, will clock 3,000 crore this year. Pune will also see a significant rise in pre-sales,” Modi added.

The top four developers—Lodha Developers, DLF Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd, and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd—are collectively aiming to cross 1 trillion in residential sales in FY26, marking the strongest year yet for branded players. In FY25, the four developers clocked combined sales of around 85,190 crore.

This ambitious push for record residential sales this year is driven by a robust pipeline of project launches, existing inventory, and a focus on premium projects that yield higher margins.

DLF profit slips, sales steady

Meanwhile, Gurugram-based DLF's September-quarter net profit slid 14.5% to 1,180.09 crore on a year-on-year basis, while revenue from operations dropped 16.8% to 1,643.04 crore.

After a blockbuster quarter of sales worth 11,425 crore in the April-June period, DLF's new sales bookings stayed steady at 4,332 crore in the quarter ended September, driven by its maiden project launch in Mumbai—The Westpark—and continued good momentum in the super-luxury segment.

In the June quarter, the high sales were mainly due to its large, luxury project, named Privana North, in Gurugram.

“Cumulative new sales bookings for H1FY26 stood at 15,757 crore, in line with our annual guidance ( 20,000-22,000 crore),” DLF said in a statement on Thursday.

“We continue to focus on further strengthening of our balance sheet and cash flow generation. The net cash position stood at 7,717 crore at the end of the quarter, despite a higher dividend payout of 1,485 crore and debt repayment of 963 crore during the quarter,” the company added.

 
 
LodhaDLFQ2 Results
