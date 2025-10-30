Lodha, DLF drive towards ₹20,000 crore sales goal amid divergent Q2 profits

Lodha Developers Ltd has clocked an 86.6% jump in net profit to ₹789.8 crore in the July-September quarter, compared to ₹423.1 crore in the corresponding year-ago period.
The Mumbai-based developer on Thursday said that its revenue from operations jumped 44.6% to ₹3,798.5 crore during the period, due to higher sales and construction activity. Beyond Mumbai, Lodha also operates in Pune and Bengaluru.
In the second quarter, the developer secured ₹4,570 crore of pre-sales. So far, in 2025-26, Lodha's total pre-sales is at ₹9,020 crore.
“We have already achieved around 43% of our FY26 pre-sales target of ₹21,000 crore. Our business continues to perform strongly and remains firmly on track to deliver the full-year guidance,” Sushil Kumar Modi, executive director-finance, Lodha Group, told Mint.
Lodha has lined up a robust launch pipeline of projects worth ₹14,000 crore in the second half of FY26. The projects will be launched across all three cities in which it operates.
“Approximately one-third of our business contribution will come from markets outside Mumbai—a significant expansion driven by new geographies. For instance, Bengaluru, which contributed around ₹730 crore in pre-sales in FY25, will clock ₹3,000 crore this year. Pune will also see a significant rise in pre-sales,” Modi added.
The top four developers—Lodha Developers, DLF Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd, and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd—are collectively aiming to cross ₹1 trillion in residential sales in FY26, marking the strongest year yet for branded players. In FY25, the four developers clocked combined sales of around ₹85,190 crore.
This ambitious push for record residential sales this year is driven by a robust pipeline of project launches, existing inventory, and a focus on premium projects that yield higher margins.
Meanwhile, Gurugram-based DLF's September-quarter net profit slid 14.5% to ₹1,180.09 crore on a year-on-year basis, while revenue from operations dropped 16.8% to ₹1,643.04 crore.
After a blockbuster quarter of sales worth ₹11,425 crore in the April-June period, DLF's new sales bookings stayed steady at ₹4,332 crore in the quarter ended September, driven by its maiden project launch in Mumbai—The Westpark—and continued good momentum in the super-luxury segment.
In the June quarter, the high sales were mainly due to its large, luxury project, named Privana North, in Gurugram.
“Cumulative new sales bookings for H1FY26 stood at ₹15,757 crore, in line with our annual guidance ( ₹20,000-22,000 crore),” DLF said in a statement on Thursday.
“We continue to focus on further strengthening of our balance sheet and cash flow generation. The net cash position stood at ₹7,717 crore at the end of the quarter, despite a higher dividend payout of ₹1,485 crore and debt repayment of ₹963 crore during the quarter,” the company added.