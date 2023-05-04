Logistics company XPO Inc on Thursday announced plans to cut jobs and surpassed Wall Street targets for first-quarter adjusted profit as cost controls offset waning demand for freight, driving up its shares to a more than 1-1/2-year peak.

XPO, whose customers include Ford Motor Co, General Electric Co and Caterpillar Inc, has met with a decline in shipments as high inflation and fears of an impending recession make consumers wary about spending.

Revenues in XPO's biggest segment, North American Less-Than-Truckload, rose just 1.2% to $1.12 billion in the first quarter. Less than truckload (LTL) freight refers to the transportation of products or goods that do not require a full truckload.

"On the labor side, we're executing on a plan to align our field cost structure more closely with the current demand environment and reduce some of our salaried headcount," CEO Mario Harik said in a post-earnings call with analysts.

Major delivery firms such as United Parcel Service and FedEx Corp have also pointed to softening demand that has pushed them to pursue cost-control measures to navigate an unpredictable economy.

"A weak freight environment, cost alignment and ongoing investment remain headwinds (for XPO)," Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak said in a note.

The company said its first-quarter loss reflects $7 million of "restructuring expense related to cost-reduction actions".

It reported an adjusted profit of 56 cents per share, higher than analysts' average estimate of 46 cents, according to Refinitiv data.

The company's revenue of $1.91 billion beat estimates of $1.87 billion.

Shares of XPO rose 5.4% to $46.82 in morning trade.