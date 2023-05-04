Logistics firm XPO to cut jobs as cost controls drive profit beat1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 09:18 PM IST
XPO reported an adjusted profit of 56 cents per share, higher than analysts' average estimate of 46 cents
Logistics company XPO Inc on Thursday announced plans to cut jobs and surpassed Wall Street targets for first-quarter adjusted profit as cost controls offset waning demand for freight, driving up its shares to a more than 1-1/2-year peak.
