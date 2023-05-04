Logistics firm XPO to cut jobs as cost controls drive profit beat

Logistics company XPO Inc on Thursday announced plans to cut jobs and surpassed Wall Street targets for first-quarter adjusted profit as cost controls offset waning demand for freight, driving up its shares to a more than 1-1/2-year peak.
Logistics company XPO Inc on Thursday announced plans to cut jobs and surpassed Wall Street targets for first-quarter adjusted profit as cost controls offset waning demand for freight, driving up its shares to a more than 1-1/2-year peak.
XPO, whose customers include Ford Motor Co, General Electric Co and Caterpillar Inc, has met with a decline in shipments as high inflation and fears of an impending recession make consumers wary about spending.
XPO, whose customers include Ford Motor Co, General Electric Co and Caterpillar Inc, has met with a decline in shipments as high inflation and fears of an impending recession make consumers wary about spending.
Revenues in XPO's biggest segment, North American Less-Than-Truckload, rose just 1.2% to $1.12 billion in the first quarter. Less than truckload (LTL) freight refers to the transportation of products or goods that do not require a full truckload.
Revenues in XPO's biggest segment, North American Less-Than-Truckload, rose just 1.2% to $1.12 billion in the first quarter. Less than truckload (LTL) freight refers to the transportation of products or goods that do not require a full truckload.
"On the labor side, we're executing on a plan to align our field cost structure more closely with the current demand environment and reduce some of our salaried headcount," CEO Mario Harik said in a post-earnings call with analysts.
"On the labor side, we're executing on a plan to align our field cost structure more closely with the current demand environment and reduce some of our salaried headcount," CEO Mario Harik said in a post-earnings call with analysts.
Major delivery firms such as United Parcel Service and FedEx Corp have also pointed to softening demand that has pushed them to pursue cost-control measures to navigate an unpredictable economy.
Major delivery firms such as United Parcel Service and FedEx Corp have also pointed to softening demand that has pushed them to pursue cost-control measures to navigate an unpredictable economy.
"A weak freight environment, cost alignment and ongoing investment remain headwinds (for XPO)," Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak said in a note.
"A weak freight environment, cost alignment and ongoing investment remain headwinds (for XPO)," Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak said in a note.
The company said its first-quarter loss reflects $7 million of "restructuring expense related to cost-reduction actions".
The company said its first-quarter loss reflects $7 million of "restructuring expense related to cost-reduction actions".
It reported an adjusted profit of 56 cents per share, higher than analysts' average estimate of 46 cents, according to Refinitiv data.
It reported an adjusted profit of 56 cents per share, higher than analysts' average estimate of 46 cents, according to Refinitiv data.
The company's revenue of $1.91 billion beat estimates of $1.87 billion.
The company's revenue of $1.91 billion beat estimates of $1.87 billion.
Shares of XPO rose 5.4% to $46.82 in morning trade.
Shares of XPO rose 5.4% to $46.82 in morning trade.