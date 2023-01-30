Logistics stock declares 125% dividend, posts 22% PAT growth in Q3

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has “Declared 2nd Interim Dividend for FY 2022-23 @125% (Rs. 2.50/-) per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs.2/- each to the Shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members on the RECORD DATE i.e. Tuesday, the 7th February, 2023, which has been decided in due consultation with the Stock Exchanges. The payment of dividend/dispatch of warrants will be completed within 30 days of declaration of Interim Dividend i.e. on or before 28th February, 2023."