Logitech posts weak quarterly profit; unveils plan to counter Trump tariffs

By John Revill

ZURICH -Logitech International on Tuesday outlined plans to mitigate the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs policy as the computer mouse and keyboards maker reported fourth-quarter earnings that were slightly below estimates.

Chief Executive Hanneke Faber said the company would take an active approach to handling trade barriers, an issue of particular concern for Logitech, which produces most of its products outside the United States, one of its biggest market.

The company will leverage its diversified manufacturing across six countries. It said that roughly 65% of net sales come from outside the U.S.

The plan includes reducing the share of China-made products shipped to the U.S. to 10% from 40%.

Logitech makes products at the company's plant in Suzhou, eastern China, creating a difficult situation after Washington slapped duties of 145% on Beijing.

The Swiss-American company started diversifying its production outside of China in 2018, a situation which Logitech said would help it deal with the current uncertainties.

Apart from the U.S., Logitech also has a large sales presence in Europe where its keyboards and devices are popular with computer gamers and home workers.

Logitech said its non-GA operating profit fell to $133 million in the quarter ended March, falling short of analysts' estimate of $134 million.

The company's figures were not affected by Trump's hike in trade tariffs, announced on April 2, but were hit by problems with an e-commerce payment provider and higher investments in research and development, and marketing.

Quarterly sales were flat at $1.01 billion, below estimates of $1.03 billion, the consensus of analysts compiled by Visible Alpha.

However, Logitech, which is based in Lausanne and San Jose, California, hit its full-year guidance for sales of $4.54 billion to $4.57 billion, and non GA operating income of $755 million to $770 million.

Earlier this month Logitech withdrew its 2026 outlook, citing continued uncertainty stemming from Trump's trade policy.

Due to Logitech's production in Asia and Mexico, the company is particularly vulnerable to U.S. tariffs.

The remaining 60% of Logitech's sales of computer mice, keyboards, headsets and webcams is produced through contract manufacturers in Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia and Mexico.

These countries also face hefty tariffs on their exports to United States.

For the first quarter of its 2026 fiscal year, Logitech said it expected sales of $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion and non GA operating income of $155 million to $185 million.

