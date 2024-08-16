Lokesh Machines Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 35.21% YOY

Lokesh Machines Q1 Results Live : Lokesh Machines Q1 Results Live: Lokesh Machines declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 24.31% & the profit increased by 35.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 22.17% and the profit decreased by 78.05%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.03% q-o-q & increased by 18.32% Y-o-Y. This indicates better cost management on a quarterly basis, but higher expenses compared to the same period last year.
The operating income was down by 49.72% q-o-q & increased by 41.93% Y-o-Y, reflecting a significant improvement in operational efficiency over the year despite the quarterly dip.
The EPS for Q1 stands at ₹0.56, which marks a 30.23% increase Y-o-Y, showcasing improved earnings for shareholders.
Lokesh Machines has delivered a -3.83% return in the last 1 week, 7% return in the last 6 months, and a 6.34% YTD return, indicating mixed performance in the short and medium term.
Currently, Lokesh Machines has a market cap of ₹717.08 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹475.75 & ₹175.1 respectively. This highlights the company's market position and stock volatility over the past year.
Lokesh Machines Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|62.53
|80.34
|-22.17%
|50.3
|+24.31%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|14.02
|14.45
|-3.03%
|11.85
|+18.32%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.31
|2.45
|+34.98%
|2.39
|+38.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|57.8
|70.93
|-18.52%
|46.97
|+23.06%
|Operating Income
|4.73
|9.4
|-49.72%
|3.33
|+41.93%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.54
|7.09
|-78.32%
|1.09
|+41.27%
|Net Income
|1.03
|4.69
|-78.05%
|0.76
|+35.21%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.56
|2.54
|-77.95%
|0.43
|+30.23%
