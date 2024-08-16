Lokesh Machines Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 35.21% YOY

Lokesh Machines Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 24.31% YoY & profit increased by 35.21% YoY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Lokesh Machines Q1 Results Live

Lokesh Machines Q1 Results Live : Lokesh Machines Q1 Results Live: Lokesh Machines declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 24.31% & the profit increased by 35.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 22.17% and the profit decreased by 78.05%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.03% q-o-q & increased by 18.32% Y-o-Y. This indicates better cost management on a quarterly basis, but higher expenses compared to the same period last year.

The operating income was down by 49.72% q-o-q & increased by 41.93% Y-o-Y, reflecting a significant improvement in operational efficiency over the year despite the quarterly dip.

The EPS for Q1 stands at 0.56, which marks a 30.23% increase Y-o-Y, showcasing improved earnings for shareholders.

Lokesh Machines has delivered a -3.83% return in the last 1 week, 7% return in the last 6 months, and a 6.34% YTD return, indicating mixed performance in the short and medium term.

Currently, Lokesh Machines has a market cap of 717.08 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 475.75 & 175.1 respectively. This highlights the company's market position and stock volatility over the past year.

Lokesh Machines Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue62.5380.34-22.17%50.3+24.31%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total14.0214.45-3.03%11.85+18.32%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.312.45+34.98%2.39+38.3%
Total Operating Expense57.870.93-18.52%46.97+23.06%
Operating Income4.739.4-49.72%3.33+41.93%
Net Income Before Taxes1.547.09-78.32%1.09+41.27%
Net Income1.034.69-78.05%0.76+35.21%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.562.54-77.95%0.43+30.23%
