Lokesh Machines Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 35.21% YOY

Lokesh Machines Q1 Results Live : Lokesh Machines Q1 Results Live: Lokesh Machines declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 24.31% & the profit increased by 35.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 22.17% and the profit decreased by 78.05%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.03% q-o-q & increased by 18.32% Y-o-Y. This indicates better cost management on a quarterly basis, but higher expenses compared to the same period last year.

The operating income was down by 49.72% q-o-q & increased by 41.93% Y-o-Y, reflecting a significant improvement in operational efficiency over the year despite the quarterly dip.

The EPS for Q1 stands at ₹0.56, which marks a 30.23% increase Y-o-Y, showcasing improved earnings for shareholders.

Lokesh Machines has delivered a -3.83% return in the last 1 week, 7% return in the last 6 months, and a 6.34% YTD return, indicating mixed performance in the short and medium term.

Currently, Lokesh Machines has a market cap of ₹717.08 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹475.75 & ₹175.1 respectively. This highlights the company's market position and stock volatility over the past year.

Lokesh Machines Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 62.53 80.34 -22.17% 50.3 +24.31% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 14.02 14.45 -3.03% 11.85 +18.32% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.31 2.45 +34.98% 2.39 +38.3% Total Operating Expense 57.8 70.93 -18.52% 46.97 +23.06% Operating Income 4.73 9.4 -49.72% 3.33 +41.93% Net Income Before Taxes 1.54 7.09 -78.32% 1.09 +41.27% Net Income 1.03 4.69 -78.05% 0.76 +35.21% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.56 2.54 -77.95% 0.43 +30.23%