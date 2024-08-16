Lokesh Machines Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 35.21% YOY

Lokesh Machines Q1 Results Live : Lokesh Machines Q1 Results Live: Lokesh Machines declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 24.31% & the profit increased by 35.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 22.17% and the profit decreased by 78.05%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.03% q-o-q & increased by 18.32% Y-o-Y. This indicates better cost management on a quarterly basis, but higher expenses compared to the same period last year.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The operating income was down by 49.72% q-o-q & increased by 41.93% Y-o-Y, reflecting a significant improvement in operational efficiency over the year despite the quarterly dip. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS for Q1 stands at ₹0.56, which marks a 30.23% increase Y-o-Y, showcasing improved earnings for shareholders.

Lokesh Machines has delivered a -3.83% return in the last 1 week, 7% return in the last 6 months, and a 6.34% YTD return, indicating mixed performance in the short and medium term.

Currently, Lokesh Machines has a market cap of ₹717.08 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹475.75 & ₹175.1 respectively. This highlights the company's market position and stock volatility over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lokesh Machines Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 62.53 80.34 -22.17% 50.3 +24.31% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 14.02 14.45 -3.03% 11.85 +18.32% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.31 2.45 +34.98% 2.39 +38.3% Total Operating Expense 57.8 70.93 -18.52% 46.97 +23.06% Operating Income 4.73 9.4 -49.72% 3.33 +41.93% Net Income Before Taxes 1.54 7.09 -78.32% 1.09 +41.27% Net Income 1.03 4.69 -78.05% 0.76 +35.21% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.56 2.54 -77.95% 0.43 +30.23%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.03Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹62.53Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar