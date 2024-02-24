Lords Chloro Alkali Q3 FY24 results : loss at 3.2Cr, Revenue decreased by 21.74% YoY

Lords Chloro Alkali announced their Q3 FY24 results on 22 Feb, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 21.74% year-on-year, with a loss of ₹3.2 crore.
In the same period of the previous fiscal year, Lords Chloro Alkali had reported a profit of ₹12.82 crore.
However, there was a quarter-on-quarter revenue growth of 20.86%.
The company witnessed a 7.76% increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses sequentially, and a 1.89% rise year-on-year.
Operating income took a hit with a 30.3% decrease quarter-on-quarter and a significant 121.89% decrease year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stands at ₹-1.27, marking a 124.9% decrease year-on-year.
In terms of returns, Lords Chloro Alkali saw -2.78% return in the last week, -15.45% return in the last 6 months, and -24.02% Year-to-Date return.
Currently, the market capitalization of Lords Chloro Alkali is ₹325.49 crore, with a 52-week high/low of ₹236.95 and ₹127 respectively.
Lords Chloro Alkali Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|58.16
|48.12
|+20.86%
|74.31
|-21.74%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|39.19
|36.37
|+7.76%
|38.46
|+1.89%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.37
|2.21
|+6.93%
|2.06
|+14.65%
|Total Operating Expense
|62.18
|51.21
|+21.43%
|55.93
|+11.18%
|Operating Income
|-4.03
|-3.09
|-30.3%
|18.39
|-121.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-4.27
|-2.82
|-51.52%
|18.01
|-123.71%
|Net Income
|-3.2
|-1.22
|-162.27%
|12.82
|-124.98%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.27
|-0.49
|-159.18%
|5.1
|-124.9%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-3.2Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹58.16Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!