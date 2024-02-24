Hello User
Lords Chloro Alkali Q3 FY24 results : loss at 3.2Cr, Revenue decreased by 21.74% YoY

Lords Chloro Alkali Q3 FY24 Results Live

Lords Chloro Alkali announced their Q3 FY24 results on 22 Feb, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 21.74% year-on-year, with a loss of 3.2 crore.

In the same period of the previous fiscal year, Lords Chloro Alkali had reported a profit of 12.82 crore.

However, there was a quarter-on-quarter revenue growth of 20.86%.

The company witnessed a 7.76% increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses sequentially, and a 1.89% rise year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit with a 30.3% decrease quarter-on-quarter and a significant 121.89% decrease year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stands at -1.27, marking a 124.9% decrease year-on-year.

In terms of returns, Lords Chloro Alkali saw -2.78% return in the last week, -15.45% return in the last 6 months, and -24.02% Year-to-Date return.

Currently, the market capitalization of Lords Chloro Alkali is 325.49 crore, with a 52-week high/low of 236.95 and 127 respectively.

Lords Chloro Alkali Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue58.1648.12+20.86%74.31-21.74%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total39.1936.37+7.76%38.46+1.89%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.372.21+6.93%2.06+14.65%
Total Operating Expense62.1851.21+21.43%55.93+11.18%
Operating Income-4.03-3.09-30.3%18.39-121.89%
Net Income Before Taxes-4.27-2.82-51.52%18.01-123.71%
Net Income-3.2-1.22-162.27%12.82-124.98%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.27-0.49-159.18%5.1-124.9%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-3.2Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹58.16Cr

