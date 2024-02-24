Lords Chloro Alkali Q3 FY24 results : loss at 3.2Cr, Revenue decreased by 21.74% YoY

Lords Chloro Alkali Q3 FY24 results : Revenue decreased by 21.74% YoY & loss at ₹ 3.2Cr

Lords Chloro Alkali announced their Q3 FY24 results on 22 Feb, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 21.74% year-on-year, with a loss of ₹3.2 crore.

In the same period of the previous fiscal year, Lords Chloro Alkali had reported a profit of ₹12.82 crore.

However, there was a quarter-on-quarter revenue growth of 20.86%.

The company witnessed a 7.76% increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses sequentially, and a 1.89% rise year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit with a 30.3% decrease quarter-on-quarter and a significant 121.89% decrease year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stands at ₹-1.27, marking a 124.9% decrease year-on-year.

In terms of returns, Lords Chloro Alkali saw -2.78% return in the last week, -15.45% return in the last 6 months, and -24.02% Year-to-Date return.

Currently, the market capitalization of Lords Chloro Alkali is ₹325.49 crore, with a 52-week high/low of ₹236.95 and ₹127 respectively.

Lords Chloro Alkali Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 58.16 48.12 +20.86% 74.31 -21.74% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 39.19 36.37 +7.76% 38.46 +1.89% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.37 2.21 +6.93% 2.06 +14.65% Total Operating Expense 62.18 51.21 +21.43% 55.93 +11.18% Operating Income -4.03 -3.09 -30.3% 18.39 -121.89% Net Income Before Taxes -4.27 -2.82 -51.52% 18.01 -123.71% Net Income -3.2 -1.22 -162.27% 12.82 -124.98% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.27 -0.49 -159.18% 5.1 -124.9%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-3.2Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹58.16Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

