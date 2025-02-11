Lords Ishwar Hotels Q3 Results 2025:Lords Ishwar Hotels declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 14.36% year-over-year, although the company faced a loss of ₹0.02Cr. This marks a significant decline from a profit of ₹0.1Cr reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Notably, revenue grew by 15.5% compared to the previous quarter.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 6.82% quarter-over-quarter but showed a decrease of 12.96% year-over-year. This indicates a tighter control over costs despite the revenue growth.

However, the operating income took a hit, down by 50% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 57.14% year-over-year, raising concerns about the company's profitability moving forward. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at ₹-0.03, reflecting a decline of 123.08% year-over-year.

Lords Ishwar Hotels has experienced a -3.91% return in the last week, a 3.37% return over the last six months, and a -4.38% year-to-date return, reflecting a challenging market environment.

Currently, Lords Ishwar Hotels holds a market capitalization of ₹14.25 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹30.41 and a low of ₹14.5, indicating volatility in its stock performance.

Lords Ishwar Hotels Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2.31 2 +15.5% 2.02 +14.36% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.47 0.44 +6.82% 0.54 -12.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.05 0.06 -16.67% 0.05 -0% Total Operating Expense 2.25 1.87 +20.32% 1.88 +19.68% Operating Income 0.06 0.12 -50% 0.14 -57.14% Net Income Before Taxes -0.01 0.04 -125% 0.14 -107.14% Net Income -0.02 0.05 -140% 0.1 -120% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.03 0.06 -150% 0.13 -123.08%