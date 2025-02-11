Lords Ishwar Hotels Q3 results 2025 on 11 Feb, 2025: loss at ₹0.02Cr, Revenue increased by 14.36% YoY

Lords Ishwar Hotels Q3 Results 2025:Lords Ishwar Hotels declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 14.36% year-over-year, although the company faced a loss of ₹0.02Cr. This marks a significant decline from a profit of ₹0.1Cr reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Notably, revenue grew by 15.5% compared to the previous quarter.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 6.82% quarter-over-quarter but showed a decrease of 12.96% year-over-year. This indicates a tighter control over costs despite the revenue growth.
However, the operating income took a hit, down by 50% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 57.14% year-over-year, raising concerns about the company's profitability moving forward. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at ₹-0.03, reflecting a decline of 123.08% year-over-year.
Lords Ishwar Hotels has experienced a -3.91% return in the last week, a 3.37% return over the last six months, and a -4.38% year-to-date return, reflecting a challenging market environment.
Currently, Lords Ishwar Hotels holds a market capitalization of ₹14.25 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹30.41 and a low of ₹14.5, indicating volatility in its stock performance.
Lords Ishwar Hotels Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2.31
|2
|+15.5%
|2.02
|+14.36%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.47
|0.44
|+6.82%
|0.54
|-12.96%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.05
|0.06
|-16.67%
|0.05
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|2.25
|1.87
|+20.32%
|1.88
|+19.68%
|Operating Income
|0.06
|0.12
|-50%
|0.14
|-57.14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.01
|0.04
|-125%
|0.14
|-107.14%
|Net Income
|-0.02
|0.05
|-140%
|0.1
|-120%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.03
|0.06
|-150%
|0.13
|-123.08%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹-0.02Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹2.31Cr