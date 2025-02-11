Lords Ishwar Hotels Q3 results 2025 on 11 Feb, 2025: loss at ₹0.02Cr, Revenue increased by 14.36% YoY

Published11 Feb 2025, 12:04 PM IST
Lords Ishwar Hotels Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Feb, 2025

Lords Ishwar Hotels Q3 Results 2025:Lords Ishwar Hotels declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 14.36% year-over-year, although the company faced a loss of 0.02Cr. This marks a significant decline from a profit of 0.1Cr reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Notably, revenue grew by 15.5% compared to the previous quarter.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 6.82% quarter-over-quarter but showed a decrease of 12.96% year-over-year. This indicates a tighter control over costs despite the revenue growth.

Lords Ishwar Hotels Q3 Results

However, the operating income took a hit, down by 50% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 57.14% year-over-year, raising concerns about the company's profitability moving forward. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at -0.03, reflecting a decline of 123.08% year-over-year.

Lords Ishwar Hotels has experienced a -3.91% return in the last week, a 3.37% return over the last six months, and a -4.38% year-to-date return, reflecting a challenging market environment.

Currently, Lords Ishwar Hotels holds a market capitalization of 14.25 Cr, with a 52-week high of 30.41 and a low of 14.5, indicating volatility in its stock performance.

Lords Ishwar Hotels Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2.312+15.5%2.02+14.36%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.470.44+6.82%0.54-12.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.050.06-16.67%0.05-0%
Total Operating Expense2.251.87+20.32%1.88+19.68%
Operating Income0.060.12-50%0.14-57.14%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.010.04-125%0.14-107.14%
Net Income-0.020.05-140%0.1-120%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.030.06-150%0.13-123.08%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-0.02Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹2.31Cr

First Published:11 Feb 2025, 12:04 PM IST
