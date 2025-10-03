LOreal India posts 22.6 pc rise in profit to ₹597.5 cr in FY25

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Cosmetic major L'Oréal India's profit in FY25 increased 22.6 per cent to ₹597.54 crore, while its net sales were up 6.25 per cent to ₹5,925.33 crore, the company said in an RoC filing.

Its total income, which includes other income, was also up 5.2 per cent to ₹5,979.16 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

L'Oréal India Pvt Ltd had reported a profit of 487.46 crore and its revenue from operations -- which is income from net sales -- was ₹5,576.47 crore in FY24, according to financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.

L'Oreal India's 'advertising promotional expenses' in FY25 were down 3 per cent to ₹1,663.20 crore, as against ₹1,714.53 crore a year ago.

In this, L'Oréal India had spent ₹1,321.54 crore on advertisement and ₹341.67 crore on sales promotion in FY25.

The royalty paid by L'Oréal India to its French parent firm was at ₹268.07 crore, up 1 per cent in FY25. This 'cost royalty' was at ₹265.16 for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024.

L'Oréal India is a subsidiary of French multinational L'Oréal SA, which owns a 99.99 per cent stake in the company.

Total expenses of L'Oréal India were at ₹5,161.91 crore, up 2.8 per cent in FY25.

L'Oréal India has been operating since 1994. It has plants at Chakan, near Pune (Maharashtra) and Baddi (Himachal Pradesh), along with research and innovation facilities in Mumbai and Bengaluru. As on March 31, 2025, it had 1,832 employees.

It now has a portfolio of 26 brands, which are available in all distribution channels.

It operates with brands as L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup in the mass market channels, while L'Oréal Professionnel, Matrix, Kérastase, Redken are for hair and beauty salons.

Besides, it has brands as Kiehl's, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent sold through selective distribution. It is also present in pharmacy and chemist channels through CeraVe.