L'Oreal India reports profit of 252 crore in FY21, revenue slips 18%

The Indian cosmetics industry is witnessing firm growth over the past years. According to Goldstein Market Intelligence, India's cosmetics market was valued at nearly $11.16 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% till 2030. It estimates the annual retail sale of cosmetics and other personal care products to grow in the range of 15-20% annually and that domestic demand in India is one of the fastest growing across the world. Since 2015, it added that the total demand has grown by 60%.