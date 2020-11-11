Loss on asset sale hits Hindalco’s profit

Hindalco Industries Ltd, the metals manufacturing company of the Aditya Birla group, reported a 60% fall in net profit from ₹974 crore in the September quarter of last year to ₹387 crore this fiscal. Revenue from operations rose 5% year-on-year (y-o-y), while the bottomline took a hit because of a loss of ₹1,398 crore on the sale of an asset in the US.

As a pre-condition to Novelis’ acquisition of US-based rolled aluminium producer Aleris Corp. earlier this year, Novelis had to sell its Lewisport, Kentucky, automotive aluminium body sheet plant to private equity firm American Industrial Partners for an estimated net cash proceeds of about $171 million. The sale value is about half of the asset’s book value of $358 million.

“We had 10-15 buyers lined up pre-covid but many dropped post-covid and we were left with very few buyers," said Satish Pai, managing director, Hindalco. “The only buyers left were private equity companies and, frankly, it was a fire sale. We had already lost arbitration proceedings with the (US) department of justice in March and they pushed to close this by October because of the administration change."

“We were not treated very well. We are disappointed that we did not get a fair deal from the (US) DoJ," he added.

Novelis, and Hindalco, in the consolidated results, has recognized a loss of $187 million ( ₹1,406 crore) pre-tax as a result of re-measurement of the asset’s fair value on sale, causing the nosedive in net profit this quarter.

Another plant in Duffel, Belgium, was sold to Alvance, part of the GFG Alliance, according to conditions set by the European Commission. The company recorded a profit of ₹135 crore on this sale.

The GFG Alliance had initially agreed in January to buy the asset at €310 million but post-covid, tried to negotiate the deal, Pai said. “We have got €210 million and for the remaining €100 million, we will arbitrate. There our position is quite strong. We signed an agreement and they will have to pay," he said.

Hindalco reported revenue from operations of ₹31,237 crore in Q2FY21, up 5% from ₹29,657 crore in the year-ago period, with its US subsidiary Novelis reporting a 29% surge in operating income from ₹2,629 crore last year to ₹3,392 crore this year. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) from the domestic aluminium business rose 32% y-o-y to ₹1,066 crore even as Ebitda from copper manufacturing fell by a similar 32% to ₹208 crore this quarter. The company took a hit of ₹1,398 crore as loss from discontinued operations this quarter.

Novelis and the domestic aluminium business were supported by higher volumes and a better product mix, lower input costs, stability in operations and cost saving initiatives, a record performance in production of beverage cans and a revival in the automotive and high-end specialty markets in the US and Asia.

“It is heartening to see a sharp recovery of demand to near pre-covid levels in India aluminium and copper businesses," Pai said. “Novelis too sees a similar rise across segments, except for aerospace. Operationally, we have maintained high efficiency and productivity, thus enabling us to deliver a sharp increase in profit after tax as compared to both last quarter and last year."

