Loss on asset sale hits Hindalco’s profit

Hindalco reported revenue from operations of ₹31,237 crore in Q2FY21, up 5% from ₹29,657 crore in the year-ago period, with its US subsidiary Novelis reporting a 29% surge in operating income from ₹2,629 crore last year to ₹3,392 crore this year. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) from the domestic aluminium business rose 32% y-o-y to ₹1,066 crore even as Ebitda from copper manufacturing fell by a similar 32% to ₹208 crore this quarter. The company took a hit of ₹1,398 crore as loss from discontinued operations this quarter.