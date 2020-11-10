Loss on US asset sale drags Hindalco’s Q2 profit 60%

Another plant in Duffel, Belgium, was sold to Alvance, part of the GFG Alliance, according to conditions set by the European Commission. The company recorded a profit of ₹135 crore on this sale. Pai said the GFG Alliance had initially agreed in January to buy the asset at 310 million euros but post-covid, tried to negotiate the deal. “We have got 210 million euros and for the remaining 100 euros we will arbitrate; there, our position is quite strong. We signed an agreement and they will have to pay."