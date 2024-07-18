Lotus Chocolate Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 4700.87% YOY

Lotus Chocolate Company Q1 Results Live : Lotus Chocolate Company declared their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 337.4% & the profit increased by 4700.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 114.7% and the profit increased by 695.54%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 37.33% q-o-q & increased by 163.96% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 630.43% q-o-q & increased by 89004.88% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹7.33 for Q1 which increased by 4786.67% Y-o-Y.

Lotus Chocolate Company has delivered 3.49% return in the last 1 week, 115.45% return in last 6 months and 129.98% YTD return.

Currently, Lotus Chocolate Company has a market cap of ₹899.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹747 & ₹213 respectively.

Lotus Chocolate Company Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 141.31 65.82 +114.7% 32.31 +337.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.45 2.51 +37.33% 1.31 +163.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.25 0.28 -10.58% 0.15 +70.33% Total Operating Expense 130.37 64.32 +102.69% 32.32 +303.39% Operating Income 10.94 1.5 +630.43% -0.01 +89004.88% Net Income Before Taxes 10.4 1.49 +598.99% 0.02 +44551.07% Net Income 9.41 1.18 +695.54% 0.2 +4700.87% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.33 0.92 +696.74% 0.15 +4786.67%