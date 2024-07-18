Lotus Chocolate Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 4700.87% YOY

Lotus Chocolate Company Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 337.4% YoY & profit increased by 4700.87% YoY

First Published18 Jul 2024, 10:36 AM IST
Lotus Chocolate Company Q1 Results Live : Lotus Chocolate Company declared their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 337.4% & the profit increased by 4700.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 114.7% and the profit increased by 695.54%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 37.33% q-o-q & increased by 163.96% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 630.43% q-o-q & increased by 89004.88% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.33 for Q1 which increased by 4786.67% Y-o-Y.

Lotus Chocolate Company has delivered 3.49% return in the last 1 week, 115.45% return in last 6 months and 129.98% YTD return.

Currently, Lotus Chocolate Company has a market cap of 899.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of 747 & 213 respectively.

Lotus Chocolate Company Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue141.3165.82+114.7%32.31+337.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.452.51+37.33%1.31+163.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.250.28-10.58%0.15+70.33%
Total Operating Expense130.3764.32+102.69%32.32+303.39%
Operating Income10.941.5+630.43%-0.01+89004.88%
Net Income Before Taxes10.41.49+598.99%0.02+44551.07%
Net Income9.411.18+695.54%0.2+4700.87%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.330.92+696.74%0.15+4786.67%
