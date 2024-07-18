Lotus Chocolate Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 4700.87% YOY

Lotus Chocolate Company Q1 Results Live : Lotus Chocolate Company declared their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 337.4% & the profit increased by 4700.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 114.7% and the profit increased by 695.54%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 37.33% q-o-q & increased by 163.96% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 630.43% q-o-q & increased by 89004.88% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.33 for Q1 which increased by 4786.67% Y-o-Y.
Lotus Chocolate Company has delivered 3.49% return in the last 1 week, 115.45% return in last 6 months and 129.98% YTD return.
Currently, Lotus Chocolate Company has a market cap of ₹899.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹747 & ₹213 respectively.
Lotus Chocolate Company Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|141.31
|65.82
|+114.7%
|32.31
|+337.4%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.45
|2.51
|+37.33%
|1.31
|+163.96%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.25
|0.28
|-10.58%
|0.15
|+70.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|130.37
|64.32
|+102.69%
|32.32
|+303.39%
|Operating Income
|10.94
|1.5
|+630.43%
|-0.01
|+89004.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|10.4
|1.49
|+598.99%
|0.02
|+44551.07%
|Net Income
|9.41
|1.18
|+695.54%
|0.2
|+4700.87%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.33
|0.92
|+696.74%
|0.15
|+4786.67%