Lotus Chocolate Company Q3 FY24 results: Profit at 0.28Cr, Revenue increased by 291.03% YoY

Lotus Chocolate Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 291.03% & the profit came at ₹0.28cr. It is noteworthy that Lotus Chocolate Company had declared a loss of ₹0.73cr in the previous fiscal year same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 35.45%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 25.68% q-o-q & increased by 233.26% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 296.05% q-o-q & increased by 175.36% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.22 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 135.94% Y-o-Y.

Lotus Chocolate Company has delivered a 9.84% return in the last 1 week, 52.73% return in the last 6 months, and 11.6% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Lotus Chocolate Company has a market cap of ₹436.66 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹480.45 & ₹139.05 respectively.

Lotus Chocolate Company Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 51.9 80.39 -35.45% 13.27 +291.03% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.58 3.47 -25.68% 0.77 +233.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.26 0.44 -40.8% 0.04 +601.87% Total Operating Expense 51.31 80.69 -36.4% 14.04 +265.44% Operating Income 0.58 -0.3 +296.05% -0.77 +175.36% Net Income Before Taxes 0.53 0.07 +603.47% -0.73 +172.48% Net Income 0.28 0.26 +6.27% -0.73 +138.63% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.22 0.21 +5.91% -0.61 +135.94%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.28Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹51.9Cr

