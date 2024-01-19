Lotus Chocolate Company Q3 FY24 results: Profit at 0.28Cr, Revenue increased by 291.03% YoY

Lotus Chocolate Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 291.03% & the profit came at ₹0.28cr. It is noteworthy that Lotus Chocolate Company had declared a loss of ₹0.73cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 35.45%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 25.68% q-o-q & increased by 233.26% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 296.05% q-o-q & increased by 175.36% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.22 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 135.94% Y-o-Y.
Lotus Chocolate Company has delivered a 9.84% return in the last 1 week, 52.73% return in the last 6 months, and 11.6% YTD return.
Currently, Lotus Chocolate Company has a market cap of ₹436.66 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹480.45 & ₹139.05 respectively.
Lotus Chocolate Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|51.9
|80.39
|-35.45%
|13.27
|+291.03%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.58
|3.47
|-25.68%
|0.77
|+233.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.26
|0.44
|-40.8%
|0.04
|+601.87%
|Total Operating Expense
|51.31
|80.69
|-36.4%
|14.04
|+265.44%
|Operating Income
|0.58
|-0.3
|+296.05%
|-0.77
|+175.36%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.53
|0.07
|+603.47%
|-0.73
|+172.48%
|Net Income
|0.28
|0.26
|+6.27%
|-0.73
|+138.63%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.22
|0.21
|+5.91%
|-0.61
|+135.94%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.28Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹51.9Cr
