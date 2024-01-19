Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Lotus Chocolate Company Q3 FY24 results: Profit at 0.28Cr, Revenue increased by 291.03% YoY

Lotus Chocolate Company Q3 FY24 Results Live

Lotus Chocolate Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 291.03% & the profit came at 0.28cr. It is noteworthy that Lotus Chocolate Company had declared a loss of 0.73cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 35.45%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 25.68% q-o-q & increased by 233.26% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 296.05% q-o-q & increased by 175.36% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.22 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 135.94% Y-o-Y.

Lotus Chocolate Company has delivered a 9.84% return in the last 1 week, 52.73% return in the last 6 months, and 11.6% YTD return.

Currently, Lotus Chocolate Company has a market cap of 436.66 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 480.45 & 139.05 respectively.

Lotus Chocolate Company Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue51.980.39-35.45%13.27+291.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.583.47-25.68%0.77+233.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.260.44-40.8%0.04+601.87%
Total Operating Expense51.3180.69-36.4%14.04+265.44%
Operating Income0.58-0.3+296.05%-0.77+175.36%
Net Income Before Taxes0.530.07+603.47%-0.73+172.48%
Net Income0.280.26+6.27%-0.73+138.63%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.220.21+5.91%-0.61+135.94%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.28Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹51.9Cr

