Lotus Chocolate Company Q3 Results 2025:Lotus Chocolate Company declared their Q3 results on 13 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 182.67% & the profit increased by 1222.05% YoY, with profit at ₹3.72 crore and revenue at ₹146.69 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.34% while the profit decreased by 28.99%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 10.63% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 81.29% year-on-year. Despite these rising costs, the company showcased remarkable growth in its year-on-year performance.
The operating income was down by 34.51% quarter-on-quarter but saw a significant increase of 827.65% year-on-year. This contrast highlights the company's volatile performance in the short term while maintaining long-term growth.
The EPS is ₹2.9 for Q3, reflecting an increase of 1218.18% year-on-year, underscoring the company's strong earnings performance despite recent challenges.
Lotus Chocolate Company has delivered -10.69% return in the last week, 73.87% return in the last 6 months, and -12.7% year-to-date return, indicating fluctuations in investor sentiment.
Currently, the Lotus Chocolate Company has a market cap of ₹1564.55 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹2608.65 and a low of ₹301.35, reflecting substantial volatility in its stock price.
Lotus Chocolate Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|146.69
|128.29
|+14.34%
|51.9
|+182.67%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.67
|4.22
|+10.63%
|2.58
|+81.29%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.47
|0.28
|+66.81%
|0.26
|+79.48%
|Total Operating Expense
|141.31
|120.07
|+17.69%
|51.31
|+175.38%
|Operating Income
|5.38
|8.22
|-34.51%
|0.58
|+827.65%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.69
|7.03
|-47.46%
|0.53
|+600.25%
|Net Income
|3.72
|5.24
|-28.99%
|0.28
|+1222.05%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.9
|4.08
|-28.92%
|0.22
|+1218.18%
