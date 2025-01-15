Hello User
Lotus Chocolate Company Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 1222.05% YOY, profit at 3.72 crore and revenue at 146.69 crore

Lotus Chocolate Company Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 1222.05% YOY, profit at ₹3.72 crore and revenue at ₹146.69 crore

Livemint

Lotus Chocolate Company Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 182.67% YoY & profit increased by 1222.05% YoY, profit at 3.72 crore and revenue at 146.69 crore.

Lotus Chocolate Company Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Jan, 2025

Lotus Chocolate Company Q3 Results 2025:Lotus Chocolate Company declared their Q3 results on 13 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 182.67% & the profit increased by 1222.05% YoY, with profit at 3.72 crore and revenue at 146.69 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.34% while the profit decreased by 28.99%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 10.63% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 81.29% year-on-year. Despite these rising costs, the company showcased remarkable growth in its year-on-year performance.

Lotus Chocolate Company Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 34.51% quarter-on-quarter but saw a significant increase of 827.65% year-on-year. This contrast highlights the company's volatile performance in the short term while maintaining long-term growth.

The EPS is 2.9 for Q3, reflecting an increase of 1218.18% year-on-year, underscoring the company's strong earnings performance despite recent challenges.

Lotus Chocolate Company has delivered -10.69% return in the last week, 73.87% return in the last 6 months, and -12.7% year-to-date return, indicating fluctuations in investor sentiment.

Currently, the Lotus Chocolate Company has a market cap of 1564.55 Cr with a 52-week high of 2608.65 and a low of 301.35, reflecting substantial volatility in its stock price.

Lotus Chocolate Company Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue146.69128.29+14.34%51.9+182.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.674.22+10.63%2.58+81.29%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.470.28+66.81%0.26+79.48%
Total Operating Expense141.31120.07+17.69%51.31+175.38%
Operating Income5.388.22-34.51%0.58+827.65%
Net Income Before Taxes3.697.03-47.46%0.53+600.25%
Net Income3.725.24-28.99%0.28+1222.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.94.08-28.92%0.22+1218.18%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.72Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹146.69Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

