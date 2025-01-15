Lotus Chocolate Company Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 1222.05% YOY, profit at ₹3.72 crore and revenue at ₹146.69 crore

Lotus Chocolate Company Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 182.67% YoY & profit increased by 1222.05% YoY, profit at ₹ 3.72 crore and revenue at ₹ 146.69 crore.

Lotus Chocolate Company Q3 Results 2025:Lotus Chocolate Company declared their Q3 results on 13 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 182.67% & the profit increased by 1222.05% YoY, with profit at ₹3.72 crore and revenue at ₹146.69 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.34% while the profit decreased by 28.99%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 10.63% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 81.29% year-on-year. Despite these rising costs, the company showcased remarkable growth in its year-on-year performance.

The operating income was down by 34.51% quarter-on-quarter but saw a significant increase of 827.65% year-on-year. This contrast highlights the company's volatile performance in the short term while maintaining long-term growth.

The EPS is ₹2.9 for Q3, reflecting an increase of 1218.18% year-on-year, underscoring the company's strong earnings performance despite recent challenges.

Lotus Chocolate Company has delivered -10.69% return in the last week, 73.87% return in the last 6 months, and -12.7% year-to-date return, indicating fluctuations in investor sentiment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, the Lotus Chocolate Company has a market cap of ₹1564.55 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹2608.65 and a low of ₹301.35, reflecting substantial volatility in its stock price.

Lotus Chocolate Company Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 146.69 128.29 +14.34% 51.9 +182.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.67 4.22 +10.63% 2.58 +81.29% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.47 0.28 +66.81% 0.26 +79.48% Total Operating Expense 141.31 120.07 +17.69% 51.31 +175.38% Operating Income 5.38 8.22 -34.51% 0.58 +827.65% Net Income Before Taxes 3.69 7.03 -47.46% 0.53 +600.25% Net Income 3.72 5.24 -28.99% 0.28 +1222.05% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.9 4.08 -28.92% 0.22 +1218.18%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.72Cr Question : What is Q3 revenue? Ans : ₹146.69Cr

