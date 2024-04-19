Lotus Chocolate Company Q4 FY24 results : profit at ₹1.18Cr, Revenue increased by 433.72% YoY
Lotus Chocolate Company declared their Q4 FY24 results on 16 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 433.72% & the profit came at ₹1.18cr. It is noteworthy that Lotus Chocolate Company had declared a loss of ₹5.81cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period. The revenue grew by 26.83% compared to the previous quarter.