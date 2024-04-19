Active Stocks
Thu Apr 18 2024 15:59:07
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.00 -0.03%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 280.20 2.13%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 351.40 -2.19%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,420.55 0.41%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 444.30 -0.96%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Lotus Chocolate Company Q4 FY24 results : profit at 1.18Cr, Revenue increased by 433.72% YoY
BackBack

Lotus Chocolate Company Q4 FY24 results : profit at ₹1.18Cr, Revenue increased by 433.72% YoY

Livemint

Lotus Chocolate Company Q4 FY24 results : Revenue increased by 433.72% YoY & profit at ₹1.18Cr

Lotus Chocolate Company Q4 FY24 Results LivePremium
Lotus Chocolate Company Q4 FY24 Results Live

Lotus Chocolate Company declared their Q4 FY24 results on 16 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 433.72% & the profit came at 1.18cr. It is noteworthy that Lotus Chocolate Company had declared a loss of 5.81cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period. The revenue grew by 26.83% compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.42% q-o-q but increased by 253.07% Y-o-Y. The operating income saw an increase of 157.9% q-o-q and 126.05% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 FY24 is 0.92, marking a 122.51% increase Y-o-Y. Lotus Chocolate Company has shown strong returns with 30.28% in the last 1 week, 25.81% in the last 6 months, and 47.51% YTD return.

Currently, Lotus Chocolate Company has a market cap of 578.2 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 470 and 139.05 respectively.

Lotus Chocolate Company Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue65.8251.9+26.83%12.33+433.72%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.512.58-2.42%0.71+253.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.280.26+6.61%0.06+369.97%
Total Operating Expense64.3251.31+25.35%18.08+255.79%
Operating Income1.50.58+157.9%-5.75+126.05%
Net Income Before Taxes1.490.53+182.11%-5.78+125.74%
Net Income1.180.28+320.63%-5.81+120.37%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.920.22+318.18%-4.09+122.51%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.18Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹65.82Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 19 Apr 2024, 01:50 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App