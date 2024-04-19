Lotus Chocolate Company Q4 FY24 results : profit at ₹1.18Cr, Revenue increased by 433.72% YoY

Lotus Chocolate Company declared their Q4 FY24 results on 16 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 433.72% & the profit came at ₹1.18cr. It is noteworthy that Lotus Chocolate Company had declared a loss of ₹5.81cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period. The revenue grew by 26.83% compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.42% q-o-q but increased by 253.07% Y-o-Y. The operating income saw an increase of 157.9% q-o-q and 126.05% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 FY24 is ₹0.92, marking a 122.51% increase Y-o-Y. Lotus Chocolate Company has shown strong returns with 30.28% in the last 1 week, 25.81% in the last 6 months, and 47.51% YTD return.

Currently, Lotus Chocolate Company has a market cap of ₹578.2 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹470 and ₹139.05 respectively.

Lotus Chocolate Company Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 65.82 51.9 +26.83% 12.33 +433.72% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.51 2.58 -2.42% 0.71 +253.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.28 0.26 +6.61% 0.06 +369.97% Total Operating Expense 64.32 51.31 +25.35% 18.08 +255.79% Operating Income 1.5 0.58 +157.9% -5.75 +126.05% Net Income Before Taxes 1.49 0.53 +182.11% -5.78 +125.74% Net Income 1.18 0.28 +320.63% -5.81 +120.37% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.92 0.22 +318.18% -4.09 +122.51%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.18Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹65.82Cr

