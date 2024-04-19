Hello User
Lotus Chocolate Company Q4 FY24 results : profit at 1.18Cr, Revenue increased by 433.72% YoY

Lotus Chocolate Company Q4 FY24 results : profit at ₹1.18Cr, Revenue increased by 433.72% YoY

Livemint

Lotus Chocolate Company Q4 FY24 Results Live

Lotus Chocolate Company declared their Q4 FY24 results on 16 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 433.72% & the profit came at 1.18cr. It is noteworthy that Lotus Chocolate Company had declared a loss of 5.81cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period. The revenue grew by 26.83% compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.42% q-o-q but increased by 253.07% Y-o-Y. The operating income saw an increase of 157.9% q-o-q and 126.05% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 FY24 is 0.92, marking a 122.51% increase Y-o-Y. Lotus Chocolate Company has shown strong returns with 30.28% in the last 1 week, 25.81% in the last 6 months, and 47.51% YTD return.

Currently, Lotus Chocolate Company has a market cap of 578.2 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 470 and 139.05 respectively.

Lotus Chocolate Company Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue65.8251.9+26.83%12.33+433.72%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.512.58-2.42%0.71+253.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.280.26+6.61%0.06+369.97%
Total Operating Expense64.3251.31+25.35%18.08+255.79%
Operating Income1.50.58+157.9%-5.75+126.05%
Net Income Before Taxes1.490.53+182.11%-5.78+125.74%
Net Income1.180.28+320.63%-5.81+120.37%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.920.22+318.18%-4.09+122.51%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.18Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹65.82Cr

