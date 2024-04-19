Lotus Chocolate Company Q4 FY24 results : profit at ₹1.18Cr, Revenue increased by 433.72% YoY

Lotus Chocolate Company declared their Q4 FY24 results on 16 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 433.72% & the profit came at ₹1.18cr. It is noteworthy that Lotus Chocolate Company had declared a loss of ₹5.81cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period. The revenue grew by 26.83% compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.42% q-o-q but increased by 253.07% Y-o-Y. The operating income saw an increase of 157.9% q-o-q and 126.05% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q4 FY24 is ₹0.92, marking a 122.51% increase Y-o-Y. Lotus Chocolate Company has shown strong returns with 30.28% in the last 1 week, 25.81% in the last 6 months, and 47.51% YTD return.
Currently, Lotus Chocolate Company has a market cap of ₹578.2 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹470 and ₹139.05 respectively.
Lotus Chocolate Company Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|65.82
|51.9
|+26.83%
|12.33
|+433.72%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.51
|2.58
|-2.42%
|0.71
|+253.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.28
|0.26
|+6.61%
|0.06
|+369.97%
|Total Operating Expense
|64.32
|51.31
|+25.35%
|18.08
|+255.79%
|Operating Income
|1.5
|0.58
|+157.9%
|-5.75
|+126.05%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.49
|0.53
|+182.11%
|-5.78
|+125.74%
|Net Income
|1.18
|0.28
|+320.63%
|-5.81
|+120.37%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.92
|0.22
|+318.18%
|-4.09
|+122.51%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.18Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹65.82Cr
