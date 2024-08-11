Loyal Textile Mills Q1 Results Live: Loss rise by 39.1% YOY

Loyal Textile Mills Q1 Results Live : Loyal Textile Mills declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 31.6% year-on-year, and the loss increased by 39.1% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 2.33%, while the loss increased by 2.17%.

The company experienced a rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 3.19% quarter-on-quarter, although these expenses decreased by 20.36% year-on-year. This indicates that while the company has managed to cut down on some costs over the past year, the recent quarter saw an uptick in these expenses.

Despite these challenges, the operating income saw a positive shift, climbing by 45.01% quarter-on-quarter and showing a year-on-year increase of 10.5%. This improvement in operating income suggests better operational efficiency or cost management in the recent quarter.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹-28.37, which represents a significant decrease of 39.14% year-on-year. This further highlights the financial struggles the company is facing.

Loyal Textile Mills has delivered a -2.21% return in the last week, a -6.23% return over the last six months, and a -4.22% year-to-date return, indicating a downward trend in its stock performance.

Currently, Loyal Textile Mills holds a market capitalization of ₹311.19 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low are ₹774.9 and ₹484.2 respectively, showing considerable volatility in its stock price over the past year.

Loyal Textile Mills Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 196.08 200.76 -2.33% 286.68 -31.6% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 33.65 32.61 +3.19% 42.25 -20.36% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.94 9.3 -3.87% 9.26 -3.46% Total Operating Expense 212.79 231.15 -7.94% 305.35 -30.31% Operating Income -16.71 -30.39 +45.01% -18.67 +10.5% Net Income Before Taxes -20.55 -10.24 -100.68% -17.27 -18.99% Net Income -13.66 -13.37 -2.17% -9.82 -39.1% Diluted Normalized EPS -28.37 -27.76 -2.2% -20.39 -39.14%