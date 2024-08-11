Loyal Textile Mills Q1 Results Live: Loss rise by 39.1% YOY

Livemint
Published11 Aug 2024, 04:31 AM IST
Loyal Textile Mills Q1 Results Live : Loyal Textile Mills declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 31.6% year-on-year, and the loss increased by 39.1% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 2.33%, while the loss increased by 2.17%.

The company experienced a rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 3.19% quarter-on-quarter, although these expenses decreased by 20.36% year-on-year. This indicates that while the company has managed to cut down on some costs over the past year, the recent quarter saw an uptick in these expenses.

Despite these challenges, the operating income saw a positive shift, climbing by 45.01% quarter-on-quarter and showing a year-on-year increase of 10.5%. This improvement in operating income suggests better operational efficiency or cost management in the recent quarter.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at -28.37, which represents a significant decrease of 39.14% year-on-year. This further highlights the financial struggles the company is facing.

Loyal Textile Mills has delivered a -2.21% return in the last week, a -6.23% return over the last six months, and a -4.22% year-to-date return, indicating a downward trend in its stock performance.

Currently, Loyal Textile Mills holds a market capitalization of 311.19 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low are 774.9 and 484.2 respectively, showing considerable volatility in its stock price over the past year.

Loyal Textile Mills Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue196.08200.76-2.33%286.68-31.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total33.6532.61+3.19%42.25-20.36%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.949.3-3.87%9.26-3.46%
Total Operating Expense212.79231.15-7.94%305.35-30.31%
Operating Income-16.71-30.39+45.01%-18.67+10.5%
Net Income Before Taxes-20.55-10.24-100.68%-17.27-18.99%
Net Income-13.66-13.37-2.17%-9.82-39.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS-28.37-27.76-2.2%-20.39-39.14%
First Published:11 Aug 2024, 04:31 AM IST
