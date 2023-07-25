comScore
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  L&T earnings highlights: Larsen & Toubro sees strong Q1FY24 results, 34% YoY revenue growth, order inflow surges
Back

L&T earnings highlights: Larsen & Toubro sees strong Q1FY24 results, 34% YoY revenue growth, order inflow surges

 2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 06:00 PM IST Kaustubh Bhosale

L&T reported strong Q2 results with a 34% YoY growth in revenues, reaching ₹47,882 crore. The company also received orders worth ₹65,520 crore and approved a share buyback of ₹10,000 crore.

The company's consolidated order book as of June 30, 2023, reached ₹412,648 crore, with international orders accounting for 29% of the total. (MINT_PRINT)Premium
The company's consolidated order book as of June 30, 2023, reached 412,648 crore, with international orders accounting for 29% of the total. (MINT_PRINT)

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported robust financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The company achieved a 34% YoY growth in consolidated revenues, reaching 47,882 crore, with international revenues contributing 40% of the total. The total consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at 2,493 crore, marking a significant increase of 46% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

During the quarter, L&T received orders worth 65,520 crore, demonstrating a strong YoY growth of 57%. The order inflow came from various sectors, including Rail, Renewables, Rural Water Supply, Transmission & Distribution, IT & Office Space, and the Hydrocarbon business. International orders constituted 42% of the total order inflow.

The company's consolidated order book as of June 30, 2023, reached 412,648 crore, with international orders accounting for 29% of the total.

The Board of Directors approved a proposal for a buyback of equity shares through the tender offer route, amounting to 10,000 crore (excluding tax on buyback), subject to shareholder approval. Additionally, the Board approved a special dividend of 6 per equity share.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported strong performances in its various segments:

Infrastructure Projects Segment:

Order inflow of 40,051 crore, a growth of over 100% YoY, driven by large value orders in diverse sub-segments.

Customer revenues of 22,058 crore, a YoY growth of 56%, supported by improved execution across projects.

EBITDA margin of 5.1%, impacted by job mix and completion of legacy jobs.

Energy Projects Segment:

Order inflow of 7,245 crore, a significant YoY growth of 66%, fueled by orders in the Hydrocarbon business.

Customer revenues of 6,682 crore, a 32% YoY growth, attributed to increased execution in international projects.

EBITDA margin of 9.1%, an improvement compared to the previous year, reflecting job mix and stage of execution.

Hi-Tech Manufacturing Segment:

Order inflow of 1,051 crore, a decline of 70% YoY, mainly due to a higher base effect in the previous year.

Customer revenues of 1,781 crore, a 40% YoY growth, driven by execution momentum from the opening order book.

EBITDA margin of 16.8%, an increase from the corresponding quarter of the previous year, due to execution cost savings and improved realizations.

IT & Technology Services (IT&TS) Segment:

Customer revenues of 10,851 crore, a YoY growth of 14%, driven by growth in the IT&TS sector.

EBITDA margin of 20.6%, slightly lower compared to the previous year, impacted by increased talent acquisition and retention costs.

Financial Services Segment (L&T Finance Holdings):

Income from operations at 3,020 crore, a 2% YoY growth, attributed to higher disbursement in the retail business.

Total Loan Book at 78,566 crore, with a planned phaseout of the Wholesale loan book.

PBT of 714 crore, an increase compared to the previous year, due to lower provision of credit costs from improved asset quality and rising NIM+Fees of the retail portfolio.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 06:00 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout