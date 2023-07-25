Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported robust financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The company achieved a 34% YoY growth in consolidated revenues, reaching ₹47,882 crore, with international revenues contributing 40% of the total. The total consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at ₹2,493 crore, marking a significant increase of 46% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

During the quarter, L&T received orders worth ₹65,520 crore, demonstrating a strong YoY growth of 57%. The order inflow came from various sectors, including Rail, Renewables, Rural Water Supply, Transmission & Distribution, IT & Office Space, and the Hydrocarbon business. International orders constituted 42% of the total order inflow.

The company's consolidated order book as of June 30, 2023, reached ₹412,648 crore, with international orders accounting for 29% of the total.

The Board of Directors approved a proposal for a buyback of equity shares through the tender offer route, amounting to ₹10,000 crore (excluding tax on buyback), subject to shareholder approval. Additionally, the Board approved a special dividend of ₹6 per equity share.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported strong performances in its various segments:

Infrastructure Projects Segment:

Order inflow of ₹40,051 crore, a growth of over 100% YoY, driven by large value orders in diverse sub-segments.

Customer revenues of ₹22,058 crore, a YoY growth of 56%, supported by improved execution across projects.

EBITDA margin of 5.1%, impacted by job mix and completion of legacy jobs.

Energy Projects Segment:

Order inflow of ₹7,245 crore, a significant YoY growth of 66%, fueled by orders in the Hydrocarbon business.

Customer revenues of ₹6,682 crore, a 32% YoY growth, attributed to increased execution in international projects.

EBITDA margin of 9.1%, an improvement compared to the previous year, reflecting job mix and stage of execution.

Hi-Tech Manufacturing Segment:

Order inflow of ₹1,051 crore, a decline of 70% YoY, mainly due to a higher base effect in the previous year.

Customer revenues of ₹1,781 crore, a 40% YoY growth, driven by execution momentum from the opening order book.

EBITDA margin of 16.8%, an increase from the corresponding quarter of the previous year, due to execution cost savings and improved realizations.

IT & Technology Services (IT&TS) Segment:

Customer revenues of ₹10,851 crore, a YoY growth of 14%, driven by growth in the IT&TS sector.

EBITDA margin of 20.6%, slightly lower compared to the previous year, impacted by increased talent acquisition and retention costs.

Financial Services Segment (L&T Finance Holdings):

Income from operations at ₹3,020 crore, a 2% YoY growth, attributed to higher disbursement in the retail business.

Total Loan Book at ₹78,566 crore, with a planned phaseout of the Wholesale loan book.

PBT of ₹714 crore, an increase compared to the previous year, due to lower provision of credit costs from improved asset quality and rising NIM+Fees of the retail portfolio.