L&T earnings highlights: Larsen & Toubro sees strong Q1FY24 results, 34% YoY revenue growth, order inflow surges2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 06:00 PM IST
L&T reported strong Q2 results with a 34% YoY growth in revenues, reaching ₹47,882 crore. The company also received orders worth ₹65,520 crore and approved a share buyback of ₹10,000 crore.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported robust financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The company achieved a 34% YoY growth in consolidated revenues, reaching ₹47,882 crore, with international revenues contributing 40% of the total. The total consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at ₹2,493 crore, marking a significant increase of 46% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
