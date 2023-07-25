Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported robust financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The company achieved a 34% YoY growth in consolidated revenues, reaching ₹47,882 crore, with international revenues contributing 40% of the total. The total consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at ₹2,493 crore, marking a significant increase of 46% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}