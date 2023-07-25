L&T reported strong Q2 results with a 34% YoY growth in revenues, reaching ₹47,882 crore. The company also received orders worth ₹65,520 crore and approved a share buyback of ₹10,000 crore.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported robust financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The company achieved a 34% YoY growth in consolidated revenues, reaching ₹47,882 crore, with international revenues contributing 40% of the total. The total consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at ₹2,493 crore, marking a significant increase of 46% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
During the quarter, L&T received orders worth ₹65,520 crore, demonstrating a strong YoY growth of 57%. The order inflow came from various sectors, including Rail, Renewables, Rural Water Supply, Transmission & Distribution, IT & Office Space, and the Hydrocarbon business. International orders constituted 42% of the total order inflow.
The company's consolidated order book as of June 30, 2023, reached ₹412,648 crore, with international orders accounting for 29% of the total.
The Board of Directors approved a proposal for a buyback of equity shares through the tender offer route, amounting to ₹10,000 crore (excluding tax on buyback), subject to shareholder approval. Additionally, the Board approved a special dividend of ₹6 per equity share.
During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported strong performances in its various segments:
Infrastructure Projects Segment:
Order inflow of ₹40,051 crore, a growth of over 100% YoY, driven by large value orders in diverse sub-segments.
Customer revenues of ₹22,058 crore, a YoY growth of 56%, supported by improved execution across projects.
EBITDA margin of 5.1%, impacted by job mix and completion of legacy jobs.
Energy Projects Segment:
Order inflow of ₹7,245 crore, a significant YoY growth of 66%, fueled by orders in the Hydrocarbon business.
Customer revenues of ₹6,682 crore, a 32% YoY growth, attributed to increased execution in international projects.
EBITDA margin of 9.1%, an improvement compared to the previous year, reflecting job mix and stage of execution.
Hi-Tech Manufacturing Segment:
Order inflow of ₹1,051 crore, a decline of 70% YoY, mainly due to a higher base effect in the previous year.
Customer revenues of ₹1,781 crore, a 40% YoY growth, driven by execution momentum from the opening order book.
EBITDA margin of 16.8%, an increase from the corresponding quarter of the previous year, due to execution cost savings and improved realizations.
IT & Technology Services (IT&TS) Segment:
Customer revenues of ₹10,851 crore, a YoY growth of 14%, driven by growth in the IT&TS sector.
EBITDA margin of 20.6%, slightly lower compared to the previous year, impacted by increased talent acquisition and retention costs.