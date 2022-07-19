L&T Finance Holdings June quarter net profit rises 47%1 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 08:45 PM IST
L&T Finance Results: The company saw highest-ever quarterly-retail disbursements in June quarter.
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (LTFH) on Tuesday reported a 47% rise in net profit at ₹261 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 on the back of its highest-ever quarterly retail disbursements.