L&T Finance Holdings June quarter net profit rises 47%

Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director and CEO, L&T Finance Holdings, said, "Retail disbursements are at an all-time high. Our retail portfolio mix has reached 54 per cent...We have disbursed at a monthly run rate of around ₹1,300 crore in the rural business loans segment, while hitting new milestones in consumer loans and home loans."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}