L&T Finance Holdings net profit jumps 102.6% in Q12 min read 19 Jul 2023, 07:34 PM IST
The jump in net profit is driven by growth in net interest margins, strong growth in the retail asset book, rise in net interest income, and higher disbursements in both retail and wholesale.
Mumbai: L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (LTFH) on Wednesday reported a 102.6% jump in consolidated net profit at ₹530.93 crore for the first quarter of FY24, from ₹262 crore a year ago, on the back of steady growth in net interest margins.
