Mumbai: L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (LTFH) on Wednesday reported a 102.6% jump in consolidated net profit at ₹530.93 crore for the first quarter of FY24, from ₹262 crore a year ago, on the back of steady growth in net interest margins.

The company’s revenue from operations increased 7.86% to ₹3,223.3 crore in the June quarter of FY24, from ₹2,988.4 crore in Q1 FY23.

“We have achieved retailization of 82% in Q1 FY24 itself, much ahead of the Lakshya 2026 goal of greater than 80% retailization. In fact, we have been able to achieve most of our Lakshya 2026 goals almost three years in advance," said Dinanath Dubhashi, managing director and chief executive, L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.

“This achievement is attributed to the twin strategy of strongly growing the retail asset book on one side and ensuring a sharp reduction in the wholesale book on the other, while maintaining best in class asset quality," Dubhashi added.

The company's net interest income increased 5.76% year-on-year to ₹3,116.5 crore in the April-June quarter from ₹2,946.6 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Its net interest margin (NIM) plus fees came at 11.71% , up 14 basis points (bps) y-o-y. Its credit cost came at 2.78% in Q1 FY24, down from 5.03% a year ago.

LTFH reported improved retail asset quality with gross stage 3 (GS3) at 3.21% and net stage (NS3) at 0.70%, with provision coverage ratio of 79% in the first quarter of FY24, according to its press release.

“The company will continue to develop digital finance delivery as a customer value proposition, thereby touching every part of the customer ecosystem through our digital offerings," said Dubhashi.

The company also stated that it recorded strong quarterly retail disbursements at ₹11,193 crore in Q1 FY24, up 25% y-o-y. Also, its retail portfolio mix now stands at 82% of the total loan book, compared with 54% in Q1 FY23, and the retail book stood at ₹64,274 crore, up 34% y-o-y.

LTFH reported a capital adequacy ratio of 25.75% in Q1 FY24 and has adequate liquidity buffers in place, the press release said.

“The wholesale book saw an accelerated and steep reduction of 65% y-o-y or a reduction of ₹25,992 crore y-o-y, while registering a reduction of ₹5,548 crore in Q1 FY24 itself. This is in line with the Lakshya strategy of strongly growing the retail book while sharply reducing wholesale," the company said.

Shares of LTFH ended 2.42% higher at ₹133.50 apiece on the NSE on Wednesday.