L&T Finance Holdings net profit jumps 102.6% in Q1

“We have achieved retailization of 82% in Q1 FY24 itself, much ahead of the Lakshya 2026 goal of greater than 80% retailization. In fact, we have been able to achieve most of our Lakshya 2026 goals almost three years in advance," said Dinanath Dubhashi, managing director and chief executive, L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.

