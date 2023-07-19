Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  L&T Finance Holdings net profit jumps 102.6% in Q1

L&T Finance Holdings net profit jumps 102.6% in Q1

2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 07:34 PM IST Mayur Bhalerao

The jump in net profit is driven by growth in net interest margins, strong growth in the retail asset book, rise in net interest income, and higher disbursements in both retail and wholesale.

L&T Finance Holdings has seen high growth in its numbers in Q1 of FY24

Mumbai: L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (LTFH) on Wednesday reported a 102.6% jump in consolidated net profit at 530.93 crore for the first quarter of FY24, from 262 crore a year ago, on the back of steady growth in net interest margins.

Mumbai: L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (LTFH) on Wednesday reported a 102.6% jump in consolidated net profit at 530.93 crore for the first quarter of FY24, from 262 crore a year ago, on the back of steady growth in net interest margins.

The company’s revenue from operations increased 7.86% to 3,223.3 crore in the June quarter of FY24, from 2,988.4 crore in Q1 FY23.

The company’s revenue from operations increased 7.86% to 3,223.3 crore in the June quarter of FY24, from 2,988.4 crore in Q1 FY23.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

“We have achieved retailization of 82% in Q1 FY24 itself, much ahead of the Lakshya 2026 goal of greater than 80% retailization. In fact, we have been able to achieve most of our Lakshya 2026 goals almost three years in advance," said Dinanath Dubhashi, managing director and chief executive, L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.

“This achievement is attributed to the twin strategy of strongly growing the retail asset book on one side and ensuring a sharp reduction in the wholesale book on the other, while maintaining best in class asset quality," Dubhashi added.

The company's net interest income increased 5.76% year-on-year to 3,116.5 crore in the April-June quarter from 2,946.6 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Its net interest margin (NIM) plus fees came at 11.71% , up 14 basis points (bps) y-o-y. Its credit cost came at 2.78% in Q1 FY24, down from 5.03% a year ago.

LTFH reported improved retail asset quality with gross stage 3 (GS3) at 3.21% and net stage (NS3) at 0.70%, with provision coverage ratio of 79% in the first quarter of FY24, according to its press release.

“The company will continue to develop digital finance delivery as a customer value proposition, thereby touching every part of the customer ecosystem through our digital offerings," said Dubhashi.

The company also stated that it recorded strong quarterly retail disbursements at 11,193 crore in Q1 FY24, up 25% y-o-y. Also, its retail portfolio mix now stands at 82% of the total loan book, compared with 54% in Q1 FY23, and the retail book stood at 64,274 crore, up 34% y-o-y.

LTFH reported a capital adequacy ratio of 25.75% in Q1 FY24 and has adequate liquidity buffers in place, the press release said.

“The wholesale book saw an accelerated and steep reduction of 65% y-o-y or a reduction of 25,992 crore y-o-y, while registering a reduction of 5,548 crore in Q1 FY24 itself. This is in line with the Lakshya strategy of strongly growing the retail book while sharply reducing wholesale," the company said.

Shares of LTFH ended 2.42% higher at 133.50 apiece on the NSE on Wednesday.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 07:34 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.