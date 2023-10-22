L&T Finance Holdings Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 46.42% YOY

L&T Finance Holdings, a leading financial institution, has declared their Q2 FY24 results on 20 Oct, 2023. The company witnessed a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 7.07% and the profit rose by an impressive 46.42% year-on-year (YoY). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, L&T Finance Holdings experienced a growth rate of 5.14% in revenue and a 12.09% increase in profit. This demonstrates the company's consistent performance and ability to generate higher returns.

However, the selling, general, and administrative expenses also saw an increase. The expenses rose by 10.4% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 31.14% year-on-year (YoY). This indicates that the company may have incurred higher costs in its operations and management.

On a positive note, the operating income of L&T Finance Holdings showed a slight improvement. The operating income was up by 1.4% q-o-q and increased by 3.01% YoY. This indicates that the company's core operations are performing steadily.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹3.58, which is a significant increase of 42.87% YoY. This indicates that the company's profitability has improved and it is generating higher earnings for its shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, L&T Finance Holdings has delivered impressive returns. The company has provided a return of 3.21% in the last 1 week, 55.31% in the last 6 months, and a remarkable 58.34% year-to-date (YTD) return. This indicates that the company's stock has been performing well and has generated substantial gains for its investors.

Currently, L&T Finance Holdings has a market capitalization of ₹34,303.61 Crores. The company's 52-week high and low prices stand at ₹141.25 and ₹78 respectively. This provides an overview of the company's market value and its stock price performance over the past year.

Analysts' ratings and recommendations play a crucial role in assessing the company's potential. As of 22 Oct, 2023, out of the total 17 analysts covering L&T Finance Holdings, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. This indicates that the majority of analysts have a positive outlook on the company's prospects.

The consensus recommendation as of 22 Oct, 2023, is to Buy L&T Finance Holdings' stock. This suggests that market experts believe in the company's growth potential and consider it a good investment option.

L&T Finance Holdings Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3482.07 3311.87 +5.14% 3252 +7.07% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 448.62 406.35 +10.4% 342.09 +31.14% Depreciation/ Amortization 28.33 29.59 -4.26% 27.09 +4.58% Total Operating Expense 1255.92 1116.45 +12.49% 1090.8 +15.14% Operating Income 2226.15 2195.42 +1.4% 2161.2 +3.01% Net Income Before Taxes 797.39 713.58 +11.75% 555.55 +43.53% Net Income 595.11 530.93 +12.09% 406.43 +46.42% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.58 3.14 +13.91% 2.5 +42.87%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹595.11Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3482.07Cr

