Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  L&T Finance Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 41.12% YOY

L&T Finance Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 41.12% YOY

Livemint

L&T Finance Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.54% YoY & profit increased by 41.12% YoY

L&T Finance Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live

L&T Finance Holdings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 4.54% & the profit increased by 41.12% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.05% and the profit increased by 7.57%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.45% q-o-q & increased by 21.22% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 5.79% q-o-q & increased by 627.19% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.62 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 191.32% Y-o-Y.

L&T Finance Holdings has delivered -4.75% return in the last 1 week, 25.63% return in last 6 months and -3.33% YTD return.

Currently the L&T Finance Holdings has a market cap of 39689.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of 174.95 & 78.95 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2024 out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating & 7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

L&T Finance Holdings Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3581.263475.16+3.05%3425.8+4.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total450.65448.62+0.45%371.76+21.22%
Depreciation/ Amortization29.1928.33+3.04%28.27+3.25%
Total Operating Expense1226.251249-1.82%3872.51-68.33%
Operating Income2355.012226.16+5.79%-446.71+627.19%
Net Income Before Taxes824.04797.39+3.34%-2081.29+139.59%
Net Income640.18595.11+7.57%453.64+41.12%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.623.55+1.79%1.24+191.32%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹640.18Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3581.26Cr

