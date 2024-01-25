L&T Finance Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 41.12% YOY

L&T Finance Holdings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 4.54% & the profit increased by 41.12% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.05% and the profit increased by 7.57%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.45% q-o-q & increased by 21.22% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 5.79% q-o-q & increased by 627.19% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.62 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 191.32% Y-o-Y.
L&T Finance Holdings has delivered -4.75% return in the last 1 week, 25.63% return in last 6 months and -3.33% YTD return.
Currently the L&T Finance Holdings has a market cap of ₹39689.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹174.95 & ₹78.95 respectively.
As of 25 Jan, 2024 out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating & 7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.
L&T Finance Holdings Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3581.26
|3475.16
|+3.05%
|3425.8
|+4.54%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|450.65
|448.62
|+0.45%
|371.76
|+21.22%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|29.19
|28.33
|+3.04%
|28.27
|+3.25%
|Total Operating Expense
|1226.25
|1249
|-1.82%
|3872.51
|-68.33%
|Operating Income
|2355.01
|2226.16
|+5.79%
|-446.71
|+627.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|824.04
|797.39
|+3.34%
|-2081.29
|+139.59%
|Net Income
|640.18
|595.11
|+7.57%
|453.64
|+41.12%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.62
|3.55
|+1.79%
|1.24
|+191.32%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹640.18Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3581.26Cr
