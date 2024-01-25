L&T Finance Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 41.12% YOY

L&T Finance Holdings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 4.54% & the profit increased by 41.12% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.05% and the profit increased by 7.57%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.45% q-o-q & increased by 21.22% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 5.79% q-o-q & increased by 627.19% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.62 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 191.32% Y-o-Y.

L&T Finance Holdings has delivered -4.75% return in the last 1 week, 25.63% return in last 6 months and -3.33% YTD return.

Currently the L&T Finance Holdings has a market cap of ₹39689.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹174.95 & ₹78.95 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2024 out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating & 7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

L&T Finance Holdings Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3581.26 3475.16 +3.05% 3425.8 +4.54% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 450.65 448.62 +0.45% 371.76 +21.22% Depreciation/ Amortization 29.19 28.33 +3.04% 28.27 +3.25% Total Operating Expense 1226.25 1249 -1.82% 3872.51 -68.33% Operating Income 2355.01 2226.16 +5.79% -446.71 +627.19% Net Income Before Taxes 824.04 797.39 +3.34% -2081.29 +139.59% Net Income 640.18 595.11 +7.57% 453.64 +41.12% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.62 3.55 +1.79% 1.24 +191.32%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹640.18Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3581.26Cr

