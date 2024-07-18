L&T FINANCE Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 29.11% YOY

L&T FINANCE Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 13.03% YoY & profit increased by 29.11% YoY

Livemint
First Published18 Jul 2024, 10:35 AM IST
L&T FINANCE Q1 Results Live
L&T FINANCE Q1 Results Live

L&T FINANCE Q1 Results Live : L&T FINANCE declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 13.03% & the profit increased by 29.11% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.84% and the profit increased by 23.77%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.71% q-o-q & increased by 27.81% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 2.31% q-o-q & increased by 8.76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.9 for Q1 which increased by 24.21% Y-o-Y.

L&T FINANCE has delivered 0.18% return in the last 1 week, 10.06% return in last 6 months and 11.69% YTD return.

Currently the L&T FINANCE has a market cap of 45952.79 Cr and 52wk high/low of 194.25 & 116.5 respectively.

As of 18 Jul, 2024 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 18 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

L&T FINANCE Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3743.553675.85+1.84%3311.87+13.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total519.34500.75+3.71%406.35+27.81%
Depreciation/ Amortization28.4427.66+2.82%29.59-3.89%
Total Operating Expense1355.791231.62+10.08%1116.45+21.44%
Operating Income2387.762444.23-2.31%2195.42+8.76%
Net Income Before Taxes922.27694.02+32.89%713.58+29.25%
Net Income685.51553.88+23.77%530.93+29.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.93.02+28.98%3.14+24.21%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>685.51Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3743.55Cr
First Published:18 Jul 2024, 10:35 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsL&T FINANCE Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 29.11% YOY

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

314.60
10:35 AM | 18 JUL 2024
-11.75 (-3.6%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

144.30
10:35 AM | 18 JUL 2024
-11.15 (-7.17%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

330.00
10:35 AM | 18 JUL 2024
7.6 (2.36%)

Tata Steel

165.60
10:35 AM | 18 JUL 2024
-1.45 (-0.87%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

IDBI Bank

92.94
10:25 AM | 18 JUL 2024
5.02 (5.71%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

85.80
10:25 AM | 18 JUL 2024
4.47 (5.5%)

Indian Overseas Bank

70.60
10:25 AM | 18 JUL 2024
3.35 (4.98%)

India Cements

338.60
10:25 AM | 18 JUL 2024
15.55 (4.81%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,099.00-147.00
    Chennai
    74,659.00-440.00
    Delhi
    74,512.00-294.00
    Kolkata
    75,539.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue