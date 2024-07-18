L&T FINANCE Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 29.11% YOY

L&T FINANCE Q1 Results Live : L&T FINANCE declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 13.03% & the profit increased by 29.11% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.84% and the profit increased by 23.77%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.71% q-o-q & increased by 27.81% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 2.31% q-o-q & increased by 8.76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.9 for Q1 which increased by 24.21% Y-o-Y.

L&T FINANCE has delivered 0.18% return in the last 1 week, 10.06% return in last 6 months and 11.69% YTD return.

Currently the L&T FINANCE has a market cap of ₹45952.79 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹194.25 & ₹116.5 respectively.

As of 18 Jul, 2024 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 18 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

L&T FINANCE Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3743.55 3675.85 +1.84% 3311.87 +13.03% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 519.34 500.75 +3.71% 406.35 +27.81% Depreciation/ Amortization 28.44 27.66 +2.82% 29.59 -3.89% Total Operating Expense 1355.79 1231.62 +10.08% 1116.45 +21.44% Operating Income 2387.76 2444.23 -2.31% 2195.42 +8.76% Net Income Before Taxes 922.27 694.02 +32.89% 713.58 +29.25% Net Income 685.51 553.88 +23.77% 530.93 +29.11% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.9 3.02 +28.98% 3.14 +24.21%