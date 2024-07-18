L&T FINANCE Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 29.11% YOY

L&T FINANCE Q1 Results Live : L&T FINANCE declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 13.03% & the profit increased by 29.11% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.84% and the profit increased by 23.77%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.71% q-o-q & increased by 27.81% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 2.31% q-o-q & increased by 8.76% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.9 for Q1 which increased by 24.21% Y-o-Y.
L&T FINANCE has delivered 0.18% return in the last 1 week, 10.06% return in last 6 months and 11.69% YTD return.
Currently the L&T FINANCE has a market cap of ₹45952.79 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹194.25 & ₹116.5 respectively.
As of 18 Jul, 2024 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 18 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.
L&T FINANCE Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3743.55
|3675.85
|+1.84%
|3311.87
|+13.03%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|519.34
|500.75
|+3.71%
|406.35
|+27.81%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|28.44
|27.66
|+2.82%
|29.59
|-3.89%
|Total Operating Expense
|1355.79
|1231.62
|+10.08%
|1116.45
|+21.44%
|Operating Income
|2387.76
|2444.23
|-2.31%
|2195.42
|+8.76%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|922.27
|694.02
|+32.89%
|713.58
|+29.25%
|Net Income
|685.51
|553.88
|+23.77%
|530.93
|+29.11%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.9
|3.02
|+28.98%
|3.14
|+24.21%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹685.51Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹3743.55Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar