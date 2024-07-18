Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  L&T FINANCE Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 29.11% YOY

L&T FINANCE Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 29.11% YOY

Livemint

L&T FINANCE Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 13.03% YoY & profit increased by 29.11% YoY

L&T FINANCE Q1 Results Live

L&T FINANCE Q1 Results Live : L&T FINANCE declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 13.03% & the profit increased by 29.11% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.84% and the profit increased by 23.77%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.71% q-o-q & increased by 27.81% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 2.31% q-o-q & increased by 8.76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.9 for Q1 which increased by 24.21% Y-o-Y.

L&T FINANCE has delivered 0.18% return in the last 1 week, 10.06% return in last 6 months and 11.69% YTD return.

Currently the L&T FINANCE has a market cap of 45952.79 Cr and 52wk high/low of 194.25 & 116.5 respectively.

As of 18 Jul, 2024 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 18 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

L&T FINANCE Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3743.553675.85+1.84%3311.87+13.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total519.34500.75+3.71%406.35+27.81%
Depreciation/ Amortization28.4427.66+2.82%29.59-3.89%
Total Operating Expense1355.791231.62+10.08%1116.45+21.44%
Operating Income2387.762444.23-2.31%2195.42+8.76%
Net Income Before Taxes922.27694.02+32.89%713.58+29.25%
Net Income685.51553.88+23.77%530.93+29.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.93.02+28.98%3.14+24.21%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹685.51Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹3743.55Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.