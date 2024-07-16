Hello User
L&T Finance Q1 Results: Net profit rises 29% at ₹686 crore

L&T Finance Q1 Results: Net profit rises 29% at ₹686 crore

PTI

L&T Finance Q1Result: Total income during the April-June period increased to 3,785 crore against 3,377 crore in the year-ago quarter, L&T Finance said in a regulatory filing.

L&T Finance Q1 Result: The non-banking financial company had posted a net profit of 531 crore in the same quarter in the previous fiscal.

L&T Finance Q1 Result: NBFC firm L&T Finance on Tuesday reported a 29 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to 686 crore for the first quarter ended June 2024 on the back of healthy interest income.

The non-banking financial company had posted a net profit of 531 crore in the same quarter in the previous fiscal.

Total income during the April-June period increased to 3,785 crore against 3,377 crore in the year-ago quarter, L&T Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Net Interest Income (NII) rose 23 per cent to 2,020 crore in the quarter compared to 1,644 crore in the year-ago period.

However, expenses of the financial services firm declined slightly to 1,351 crore as against 1,364 crore in the same period a year ago.

LTF provides digitally driven products and services, including farmer finance, rural business finance, two-wheeler finance, personal loans, home loans, and SME loans.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

