L&T Finance Q1 result surpasses targets with record profits and rapid retail expansion1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 06:41 PM IST
L&T Finance Holdings reported a 103% growth in Q1FY24 profit, reaching Rs. 531 crore. The company achieved its Lakshya 2026 goal and saw strong retail disbursements. The PLANET app has surpassed 44 lakh downloads. The wholesale book has been reduced by 65% YoY.
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. reported a significant increase in its Profit After Tax (PAT) for Q1FY24, reaching Rs. 531 crore, a growth of 103% compared to the previous year. The company achieved its Lakshya 2026 goal of over 80% retailisation well ahead of schedule.
