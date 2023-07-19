L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. reported a significant increase in its Profit After Tax (PAT) for Q1FY24, reaching Rs. 531 crore, a growth of 103% compared to the previous year. The company achieved its Lakshya 2026 goal of over 80% retailisation well ahead of schedule.

The PLANET app, an integral part of their digital strategy, has surpassed 44 lakh downloads. L&T Finance has seen strong retail disbursements in Q1FY24, totaling Rs. 11,193 crore, a YoY increase of 25%, driven by growth across all retail segments and the implementation of advanced digital and data analytics.

The wholesale book has been reduced by 65% YoY, amounting to a reduction of Rs. 25,992 crore, aligning with their goal of transforming into a leading retail finance company. The company is making progress on the proposed merger of entities to establish a consolidated single entity structure.