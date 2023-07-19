L&T Finance Holdings reported a 103% growth in Q1FY24 profit, reaching Rs. 531 crore. The company achieved its Lakshya 2026 goal and saw strong retail disbursements. The PLANET app has surpassed 44 lakh downloads. The wholesale book has been reduced by 65% YoY.
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. reported a significant increase in its Profit After Tax (PAT) for Q1FY24, reaching Rs. 531 crore, a growth of 103% compared to the previous year. The company achieved its Lakshya 2026 goal of over 80% retailisation well ahead of schedule.
The PLANET app, an integral part of their digital strategy, has surpassed 44 lakh downloads. L&T Finance has seen strong retail disbursements in Q1FY24, totaling Rs. 11,193 crore, a YoY increase of 25%, driven by growth across all retail segments and the implementation of advanced digital and data analytics.
The wholesale book has been reduced by 65% YoY, amounting to a reduction of Rs. 25,992 crore, aligning with their goal of transforming into a leading retail finance company. The company is making progress on the proposed merger of entities to establish a consolidated single entity structure.
