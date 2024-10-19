L&T FINANCE Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 16.88% YoY

L&T FINANCE Q2 Results Live : L&T FINANCE declared their Q2 results on 18 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with topline growth of 13.62% and a profit increase of 16.88% year-over-year. The results reflect the company's ongoing strength in the financial sector.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.48%, while profit saw a modest increase of 1.47%. This steady growth demonstrates L&T FINANCE's resilience despite fluctuating market conditions.

However, the company faced challenges as Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 5.67% quarter-over-quarter and surged by 22.33% year-over-year. This increase in expenses could impact future profitability if not managed effectively.

The operating income witnessed a slight uptick of 2.2% quarter-over-quarter and a more substantial rise of 9.61% year-over-year, indicating operational efficiency amidst rising costs.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹4.41, reflecting a noteworthy increase of 24.09% year-over-year. This growth in EPS is a positive sign for shareholders and investors alike.

Despite the positive quarterly results, L&T FINANCE has delivered a -0.64% return in the last week. However, the company posted a 3.17% return over the last 6 months and a 0.82% return year-to-date, indicating some recovery in stock performance.

As of now, L&T FINANCE boasts a market cap of ₹41,480.9 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹194.25 and a low of ₹126.6. This range reflects the stock's volatility over the past year.

Analyst sentiment appears mixed, with 17 analysts covering the stock. Among them, 1 analyst has a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has a Sell rating, 1 analyst holds a Hold rating, while 8 analysts have given a Buy rating and 6 analysts have rated it as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 19 Oct, 2024, is to Buy.

L&T FINANCE Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3948.51 3743.55 +5.48% 3475.16 +13.62% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 548.78 519.34 +5.67% 448.62 +22.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 33.29 28.44 +17.05% 28.33 +17.51% Total Operating Expense 1508.31 1355.79 +11.25% 1249 +20.76% Operating Income 2440.2 2387.76 +2.2% 2226.16 +9.61% Net Income Before Taxes 939.57 922.27 +1.88% 797.39 +17.83% Net Income 695.58 685.51 +1.47% 595.11 +16.88% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.41 3.9 +13.15% 3.55 +24.09%