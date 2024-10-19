L&T FINANCE Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 16.88% YoY

L&T FINANCE Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 13.62% YoY & profit increased by 16.88% YoY.

Livemint
Published19 Oct 2024, 11:16 AM IST
L&T FINANCE Q2 Results Live
L&T FINANCE Q2 Results Live

L&T FINANCE Q2 Results Live : L&T FINANCE declared their Q2 results on 18 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with topline growth of 13.62% and a profit increase of 16.88% year-over-year. The results reflect the company's ongoing strength in the financial sector.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.48%, while profit saw a modest increase of 1.47%. This steady growth demonstrates L&T FINANCE's resilience despite fluctuating market conditions.

However, the company faced challenges as Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 5.67% quarter-over-quarter and surged by 22.33% year-over-year. This increase in expenses could impact future profitability if not managed effectively.

The operating income witnessed a slight uptick of 2.2% quarter-over-quarter and a more substantial rise of 9.61% year-over-year, indicating operational efficiency amidst rising costs.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 4.41, reflecting a noteworthy increase of 24.09% year-over-year. This growth in EPS is a positive sign for shareholders and investors alike.

Despite the positive quarterly results, L&T FINANCE has delivered a -0.64% return in the last week. However, the company posted a 3.17% return over the last 6 months and a 0.82% return year-to-date, indicating some recovery in stock performance.

As of now, L&T FINANCE boasts a market cap of 41,480.9 Cr, with a 52-week high of 194.25 and a low of 126.6. This range reflects the stock's volatility over the past year.

Analyst sentiment appears mixed, with 17 analysts covering the stock. Among them, 1 analyst has a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has a Sell rating, 1 analyst holds a Hold rating, while 8 analysts have given a Buy rating and 6 analysts have rated it as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 19 Oct, 2024, is to Buy.

L&T FINANCE Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3948.513743.55+5.48%3475.16+13.62%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total548.78519.34+5.67%448.62+22.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization33.2928.44+17.05%28.33+17.51%
Total Operating Expense1508.311355.79+11.25%1249+20.76%
Operating Income2440.22387.76+2.2%2226.16+9.61%
Net Income Before Taxes939.57922.27+1.88%797.39+17.83%
Net Income695.58685.51+1.47%595.11+16.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.413.9+13.15%3.55+24.09%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹695.58Cr
₹3948.51Cr
First Published:19 Oct 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsL&T FINANCE Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 16.88% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,005.00870.00
      Chennai
      79,011.00870.00
      Delhi
      79,163.00870.00
      Kolkata
      79,015.00870.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.