Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  L&T FINANCE Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 16.88% YoY

L&T FINANCE Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 16.88% YoY

Livemint

L&T FINANCE Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 13.62% YoY & profit increased by 16.88% YoY.

L&T FINANCE Q2 Results Live

L&T FINANCE Q2 Results Live : L&T FINANCE declared their Q2 results on 18 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with topline growth of 13.62% and a profit increase of 16.88% year-over-year. The results reflect the company's ongoing strength in the financial sector.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.48%, while profit saw a modest increase of 1.47%. This steady growth demonstrates L&T FINANCE's resilience despite fluctuating market conditions.

However, the company faced challenges as Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 5.67% quarter-over-quarter and surged by 22.33% year-over-year. This increase in expenses could impact future profitability if not managed effectively.

The operating income witnessed a slight uptick of 2.2% quarter-over-quarter and a more substantial rise of 9.61% year-over-year, indicating operational efficiency amidst rising costs.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 4.41, reflecting a noteworthy increase of 24.09% year-over-year. This growth in EPS is a positive sign for shareholders and investors alike.

Despite the positive quarterly results, L&T FINANCE has delivered a -0.64% return in the last week. However, the company posted a 3.17% return over the last 6 months and a 0.82% return year-to-date, indicating some recovery in stock performance.

As of now, L&T FINANCE boasts a market cap of 41,480.9 Cr, with a 52-week high of 194.25 and a low of 126.6. This range reflects the stock's volatility over the past year.

Analyst sentiment appears mixed, with 17 analysts covering the stock. Among them, 1 analyst has a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has a Sell rating, 1 analyst holds a Hold rating, while 8 analysts have given a Buy rating and 6 analysts have rated it as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 19 Oct, 2024, is to Buy.

L&T FINANCE Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3948.513743.55+5.48%3475.16+13.62%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total548.78519.34+5.67%448.62+22.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization33.2928.44+17.05%28.33+17.51%
Total Operating Expense1508.311355.79+11.25%1249+20.76%
Operating Income2440.22387.76+2.2%2226.16+9.61%
Net Income Before Taxes939.57922.27+1.88%797.39+17.83%
Net Income695.58685.51+1.47%595.11+16.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.413.9+13.15%3.55+24.09%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹695.58Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹3948.51Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.