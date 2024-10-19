L&T FINANCE Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 16.88% YoY

L&T FINANCE Q2 Results Live : L&T FINANCE declared their Q2 results on 18 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with topline growth of 13.62% and a profit increase of 16.88% year-over-year. The results reflect the company's ongoing strength in the financial sector.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.48%, while profit saw a modest increase of 1.47%. This steady growth demonstrates L&T FINANCE's resilience despite fluctuating market conditions.
However, the company faced challenges as Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 5.67% quarter-over-quarter and surged by 22.33% year-over-year. This increase in expenses could impact future profitability if not managed effectively.
The operating income witnessed a slight uptick of 2.2% quarter-over-quarter and a more substantial rise of 9.61% year-over-year, indicating operational efficiency amidst rising costs.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹4.41, reflecting a noteworthy increase of 24.09% year-over-year. This growth in EPS is a positive sign for shareholders and investors alike.
Despite the positive quarterly results, L&T FINANCE has delivered a -0.64% return in the last week. However, the company posted a 3.17% return over the last 6 months and a 0.82% return year-to-date, indicating some recovery in stock performance.
As of now, L&T FINANCE boasts a market cap of ₹41,480.9 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹194.25 and a low of ₹126.6. This range reflects the stock's volatility over the past year.
Analyst sentiment appears mixed, with 17 analysts covering the stock. Among them, 1 analyst has a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has a Sell rating, 1 analyst holds a Hold rating, while 8 analysts have given a Buy rating and 6 analysts have rated it as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 19 Oct, 2024, is to Buy.
L&T FINANCE Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3948.51
|3743.55
|+5.48%
|3475.16
|+13.62%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|548.78
|519.34
|+5.67%
|448.62
|+22.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|33.29
|28.44
|+17.05%
|28.33
|+17.51%
|Total Operating Expense
|1508.31
|1355.79
|+11.25%
|1249
|+20.76%
|Operating Income
|2440.2
|2387.76
|+2.2%
|2226.16
|+9.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|939.57
|922.27
|+1.88%
|797.39
|+17.83%
|Net Income
|695.58
|685.51
|+1.47%
|595.11
|+16.88%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.41
|3.9
|+13.15%
|3.55
|+24.09%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹695.58Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹3948.51Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar