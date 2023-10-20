L&T Finance Q2 Results: Net profit rises 46% at ₹595 crore, revenue up 2.7% at ₹3,169 crore
The Net interest margin (NIM) of the firm was up 11 percent at ₹1,729 crore in Q2 FY23-24 against ₹1,563 crore in Q2 FY22-23.
L&T Finance released the results of the September quarter for FY 2023-24 and reported a consolidated profit of ₹595 crore, which is 46 percent up compared to the same period in the previous year, it said in a regulatory filing on 20 October.
