Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  L&T Finance Q2 Results: Net profit rises 46% at 595 crore, revenue up 2.7% at 3,169 crore

L&T Finance Q2 Results: Net profit rises 46% at 595 crore, revenue up 2.7% at 3,169 crore

Livemint

  • The Net interest margin (NIM) of the firm was up 11 percent at 1,729 crore in Q2 FY23-24 against 1,563 crore in Q2 FY22-23.

File image. / AFP PHOTO / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

L&T Finance released the results of the September quarter for FY 2023-24 and reported a consolidated profit of 595 crore, which is 46 percent up compared to the same period in the previous year, it said in a regulatory filing on 20 October.

In Q2 FY2022-23, the firm had registered a profit of 406 crore, it said.

The Net interest margin (NIM) of the firm was up 11 percent at 1,729 crore in Q2 FY23-24 against 1,563 crore in Q2 FY22-23.

Apart from this, the firm said that the revenue was up 2.7 percent at 3,169 crore in the September quarter of FY23-24 compared to 3,086 crore a year ago in the same period.

The firm mentioned that it attained the highest-ever quarterly Retail disbursements at 13,499 crore, up 32 percent.

The retail book size was also up 33 percent at 69,417 crore in the September quarter of FY23-24 compared to 52,040 crore a year ago in the same period.

Commenting on the financial results, Mr. Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director & CEO, of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. said, “After having achieved most of our Lakshya 2026 goals, it gives me immense pleasure to announce that we have continued the trajectory of metamorphosizing into a top-notch Retail finance Company. During the quarter, LTFH not only reached a retail portfolio mix of 88% but also achieved the highest-ever quarterly Retail disbursements of 13,499 crore, registering a growth of 32% YoY. This achievement is attributed to the twin strategy of strongly growing the retail asset book on one side and ensuring a sharp reduction in the wholesale book on the other while maintaining best-in-class asset quality."

The firm further said, “The Retail portfolio mix now stands at 88% of the total loan book with strong Retail disbursement of Rs. 13,499 crores (up 32% YoY) and Retail book at Rs. 69,417 crores (up 33% YoY)."

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 10:37 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.