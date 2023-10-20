L&T Finance released the results of the September quarter for FY 2023-24 and reported a consolidated profit of ₹595 crore, which is 46 percent up compared to the same period in the previous year, it said in a regulatory filing on 20 October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Q2 FY2022-23, the firm had registered a profit of ₹406 crore, it said.

The Net interest margin (NIM) of the firm was up 11 percent at ₹1,729 crore in Q2 FY23-24 against ₹1,563 crore in Q2 FY22-23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from this, the firm said that the revenue was up 2.7 percent at ₹3,169 crore in the September quarter of FY23-24 compared to ₹3,086 crore a year ago in the same period.

The firm mentioned that it attained the highest-ever quarterly Retail disbursements at ₹13,499 crore, up 32 percent.

The retail book size was also up 33 percent at ₹69,417 crore in the September quarter of FY23-24 compared to ₹52,040 crore a year ago in the same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Commenting on the financial results, Mr. Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director & CEO, of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. said, “After having achieved most of our Lakshya 2026 goals, it gives me immense pleasure to announce that we have continued the trajectory of metamorphosizing into a top-notch Retail finance Company. During the quarter, LTFH not only reached a retail portfolio mix of 88% but also achieved the highest-ever quarterly Retail disbursements of ₹13,499 crore, registering a growth of 32% YoY. This achievement is attributed to the twin strategy of strongly growing the retail asset book on one side and ensuring a sharp reduction in the wholesale book on the other while maintaining best-in-class asset quality."

The firm further said, “The Retail portfolio mix now stands at 88% of the total loan book with strong Retail disbursement of Rs. 13,499 crores (up 32% YoY) and Retail book at Rs. 69,417 crores (up 33% YoY)."

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!