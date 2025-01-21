L&T FINANCE Q3 Results 2025:L&T FINANCE declared their Q3 results on 20 Jan, 2025. The company reported a topline increase of 13.15% YoY, although profit saw a slight decline of 2.15% YoY, standing at ₹626.4 crore against a revenue of ₹4052.19 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 2.63%, while profit decreased by 9.95%. The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose significantly, increasing by 5.56% quarter-on-quarter and 28.54% year-on-year.

The operating income experienced a downturn, decreasing by 7.16% from the previous quarter and by 3.8% year-on-year. However, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹4.71, reflecting a 30.11% increase year-on-year.

L&T FINANCE has shown a 10.38% return in the last week, but has faced a decline of 16.84% over the last six months, while achieving a 6.52% return year-to-date.

As of 21 Jan, 2025, L&T FINANCE holds a market capitalization of ₹36043.36 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹194.25 and a low of ₹129.2.

Among the 18 analysts covering the company, 2 have issued a Sell rating, 1 has a Hold rating, 9 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 have provided a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 21 Jan, 2025, remains to Buy.

L&T FINANCE Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4052.19 3948.51 +2.63% 3581.26 +13.15% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 579.28 548.78 +5.56% 450.65 +28.54% Depreciation/ Amortization 36.19 33.29 +8.71% 29.19 +23.98% Total Operating Expense 1786.74 1508.31 +18.46% 1226.25 +45.71% Operating Income 2265.45 2440.2 -7.16% 2355.01 -3.8% Net Income Before Taxes 823.9 939.57 -12.31% 824.04 -0.02% Net Income 626.4 695.58 -9.95% 640.18 -2.15% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.71 4.41 +6.8% 3.62 +30.11%