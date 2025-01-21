L&T FINANCE Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 2.15% YoY

L&T FINANCE Q3 Results 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 13.15% YoY & profit decreased by 2.15% YoY, profit at 626.4 crore and revenue at 4052.19 crore.

Published21 Jan 2025, 11:07 AM IST
L&T FINANCE Q3 Results 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025

L&T FINANCE Q3 Results 2025:L&T FINANCE declared their Q3 results on 20 Jan, 2025. The company reported a topline increase of 13.15% YoY, although profit saw a slight decline of 2.15% YoY, standing at 626.4 crore against a revenue of 4052.19 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 2.63%, while profit decreased by 9.95%. The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose significantly, increasing by 5.56% quarter-on-quarter and 28.54% year-on-year.

L&T FINANCE Q3 Results

The operating income experienced a downturn, decreasing by 7.16% from the previous quarter and by 3.8% year-on-year. However, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 4.71, reflecting a 30.11% increase year-on-year.

L&T FINANCE has shown a 10.38% return in the last week, but has faced a decline of 16.84% over the last six months, while achieving a 6.52% return year-to-date.

As of 21 Jan, 2025, L&T FINANCE holds a market capitalization of 36043.36 Cr, with a 52-week high of 194.25 and a low of 129.2.

Among the 18 analysts covering the company, 2 have issued a Sell rating, 1 has a Hold rating, 9 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 have provided a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 21 Jan, 2025, remains to Buy.

L&T FINANCE Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4052.193948.51+2.63%3581.26+13.15%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total579.28548.78+5.56%450.65+28.54%
Depreciation/ Amortization36.1933.29+8.71%29.19+23.98%
Total Operating Expense1786.741508.31+18.46%1226.25+45.71%
Operating Income2265.452440.2-7.16%2355.01-3.8%
Net Income Before Taxes823.9939.57-12.31%824.04-0.02%
Net Income626.4695.58-9.95%640.18-2.15%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.714.41+6.8%3.62+30.11%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:21 Jan 2025, 11:07 AM IST
