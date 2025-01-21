L&T FINANCE Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 2.15% YoY

L&T FINANCE Q3 Results 2025:L&T FINANCE declared their Q3 results on 20 Jan, 2025. The company reported a topline increase of 13.15% YoY, although profit saw a slight decline of 2.15% YoY, standing at ₹626.4 crore against a revenue of ₹4052.19 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 2.63%, while profit decreased by 9.95%. The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose significantly, increasing by 5.56% quarter-on-quarter and 28.54% year-on-year.
The operating income experienced a downturn, decreasing by 7.16% from the previous quarter and by 3.8% year-on-year. However, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹4.71, reflecting a 30.11% increase year-on-year.
L&T FINANCE has shown a 10.38% return in the last week, but has faced a decline of 16.84% over the last six months, while achieving a 6.52% return year-to-date.
As of 21 Jan, 2025, L&T FINANCE holds a market capitalization of ₹36043.36 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹194.25 and a low of ₹129.2.
Among the 18 analysts covering the company, 2 have issued a Sell rating, 1 has a Hold rating, 9 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 have provided a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 21 Jan, 2025, remains to Buy.
L&T FINANCE Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4052.19
|3948.51
|+2.63%
|3581.26
|+13.15%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|579.28
|548.78
|+5.56%
|450.65
|+28.54%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|36.19
|33.29
|+8.71%
|29.19
|+23.98%
|Total Operating Expense
|1786.74
|1508.31
|+18.46%
|1226.25
|+45.71%
|Operating Income
|2265.45
|2440.2
|-7.16%
|2355.01
|-3.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|823.9
|939.57
|-12.31%
|824.04
|-0.02%
|Net Income
|626.4
|695.58
|-9.95%
|640.18
|-2.15%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.71
|4.41
|+6.8%
|3.62
|+30.11%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹626.4Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹4052.19Cr