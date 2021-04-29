Mumbai: L&T Finance Holdings on Thursday reported a fall of 30.89% in consolidated net profit at ₹267 crore for the quarter ending 31 March 2021.

The company's net profit stood at ₹386.15 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal.

The non-banking financial company's (NBFC's) total income during the quarter advanced to ₹3587.18 crore from ₹3427.22 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The rural finance book grew by 9% YoY, aided by growth in farm equipment finance book by 22%, and the Two-Wheeler Finance book by 8%. The Home Loan segment grew by 6% YoY.

Average assets under management (AUM) advanced to ₹72,728 crore from ₹71,056 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the company said in a statement.

"With normalcy returning in the latter half, our focused businesses have witnessed continued momentum in disbursements, with increased market share across desired businesses, 15% in Farm Equipment finance and 11% in Two-Wheeler finance," L&T Finance Holdings MD Dinanath Dubhashi said.

"We have fully dealt with stress corresponding to the first wave of Covid-19 and have adequately provided for the same through prudent provisioning in FY21 itself, and are well prepared to remain resilient on the back of strong fundamentals and a strengthened balance sheet. While the second wave has led to uncertainty and change in market dynamics, we believe that our strengths prepare us well to handle these circumstances." Dubhashi added.

As of March 2021, the company maintained Rs. 10,122 crore of liquidity including assets in the form of cash, FDs and other liquid investments.

In the Jan-March quarter, L&T Finance Holdings raised ₹3,000 crore through a rights issue, which was oversubscribed by 15%.

Shares of L&T Finance Holdings lost 2.18% to close at ₹89.90, while the benchmark index, Sensex advanced 0.06% to close at 49765.94 points.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.