LT Foods Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 11.45% YOY

LT Foods Q1 Results Live : LT Foods announced their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 16.45% increase in revenue and an 11.45% rise in profit Year-on-Year.
Despite a slight 0.21% decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter, the profit saw a 2.97% increase.
Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 9.3% quarter-on-quarter and 4.63% year-on-year.
The operating income decreased by 0.43% quarter-on-quarter but rose by 11.69% year-on-year.
EPS for Q1 stood at ₹4.41, marking an 11.36% increase year-on-year.
LT Foods delivered a -0.77% return in the last 1 week, while boasting impressive returns of 47.91% in the last 6 months and 42.74% Year-to-Date.
With a market cap of ₹10071.05 Cr, LT Foods has seen a 52-week high/low of ₹301.25 & ₹146.6 respectively.
The company also declared an interim dividend of ₹0.5 with the record date set as 06 Aug, 2024, and the ex-dividend date also on 06 Aug, 2024.
LT Foods Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2070.51
|2074.81
|-0.21%
|1778.08
|+16.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|114.68
|104.92
|+9.3%
|109.6
|+4.63%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|41.96
|45.27
|-7.31%
|35.55
|+18.01%
|Total Operating Expense
|1871.57
|1875.01
|-0.18%
|1599.96
|+16.98%
|Operating Income
|198.94
|199.81
|-0.43%
|178.12
|+11.69%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|208.25
|204.48
|+1.85%
|181.23
|+14.91%
|Net Income
|153.17
|148.76
|+2.97%
|137.44
|+11.45%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.41
|4.28
|+3.04%
|3.96
|+11.36%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess