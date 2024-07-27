LT Foods Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 11.45% YOY

LT Foods Q1 Results Live : LT Foods announced their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 16.45% increase in revenue and an 11.45% rise in profit Year-on-Year.

Despite a slight 0.21% decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter, the profit saw a 2.97% increase.

Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 9.3% quarter-on-quarter and 4.63% year-on-year.

The operating income decreased by 0.43% quarter-on-quarter but rose by 11.69% year-on-year.

EPS for Q1 stood at ₹4.41, marking an 11.36% increase year-on-year.

LT Foods delivered a -0.77% return in the last 1 week, while boasting impressive returns of 47.91% in the last 6 months and 42.74% Year-to-Date.

With a market cap of ₹10071.05 Cr, LT Foods has seen a 52-week high/low of ₹301.25 & ₹146.6 respectively.

The company also declared an interim dividend of ₹0.5 with the record date set as 06 Aug, 2024, and the ex-dividend date also on 06 Aug, 2024.

LT Foods Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2070.51 2074.81 -0.21% 1778.08 +16.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 114.68 104.92 +9.3% 109.6 +4.63% Depreciation/ Amortization 41.96 45.27 -7.31% 35.55 +18.01% Total Operating Expense 1871.57 1875.01 -0.18% 1599.96 +16.98% Operating Income 198.94 199.81 -0.43% 178.12 +11.69% Net Income Before Taxes 208.25 204.48 +1.85% 181.23 +14.91% Net Income 153.17 148.76 +2.97% 137.44 +11.45% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.41 4.28 +3.04% 3.96 +11.36%